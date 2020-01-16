Taal eruption could last months – Phivolcs

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Monday warned that Taal Volcano could have a series of eruptions that could last months.

“Maaari po tayong abutin ng ilang buwan o ilang taon (It could last months or years),” Ma. Antonia Bornas, head of the Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division, said in a radio interview.

In 1911, Taal Volcano’s magmatic eruption lasted for three days. However, records show that its eruption in 1754 lasted seven months.

“Kung titingnan po natin ang historical eruptions ng Taal, pwede po ‘yang kasing-ikli ng three days katulad ng 1911 eruption o pwede ‘yang tumagal ng pitong buwan like the 1754 eruption (If we look at Taal’s history, it’s eruption can be as brief as three days or it could be as long as seven months),” Bornas said.

“Maaari pong paulit-ulit [ang] ating maranasan [sa] pagputok ng bulkan ngayon pong nagsimula na siya, (the eruption can occur repeatedly now that it has started),” she added. (Franz Lewin Embudo, MT)

