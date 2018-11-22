Taking the leap of faith “To Love Some Buddy”

  • November 22, 2018
    • Maja Salvador and Zanjoe Marudo team up for the first time in a film that gives a glimpse of what is at stake when one takes a friendship to the next level

    QUEZON CITY, PHILIPPINES – Films like “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Love, Rosie” demonstrate how friendships that blossomed romantically could turn into crazy rollercoaster rides.

    Maja Salvador and Zanjoe Marudo portray the role of best friends who will take us on their turbulent journey of falling in love, riding the waves, enduring the bumps, and confronting the dilemma of staying friends or fighting for their relationship in the film “To Love Some Buddy.”

    The film tells the story of hardworking marketing professional Faith (Salvador) and aspiring musician Julius (Marudo). After being caught in an awkward situation, the former college classmates meet again and develop an unlikely friendship.
    Their friendship deepens, and they find themselves falling in love with each other. But their relationship will be put to the test as expectations and problems creep into their lives, leading them to realize that sometimes, choosing to commit to someone is also choosing to grow.

    This is the first time that Salvador and Marudo will team up in a film written and directed by Jason Paul Laxamana, and produced by ABS-CBN Films’ new production arm, Black Sheep.

    Also part of the film are Donny Pangilinan and Phoebe Walker in their first movie under ABS-CBN Films.

    Will things work out for Faith and Julius once they take their relationship to the next level? Or is being in a relationship too much for two best friends to handle? Find out by catching “To Love Some Buddy”, now showing in the Middle East and will also screen via TFC at the Movies on the following dates and corresponding regions: November 9 in U.S. and Canada; November 10 and 11 in United Kingdom; November 10 in Dublin, Ireland; November 11 in Vienna, Austria and Kristansand, Norway; November 16 in Jylland, Denmark; November 17 in Copenhagen, Denmark; November 18 in Barcelona and Madrid in Spain, and in Milan and Florence Messina in Italy and Oslo, Norway; November 23 in Espoo, Finland; and November 25 in Rome, Italy and Athens, Greece.

    For the cinema list, visit emea.kapamilya.com, usa.mytfc.com/tolovesomebuddy, or the TFC Facebook page applicable for your area. Connect with fellow global Kapamilyas and follow @KapamilyaTFC and KapamilyaGlobalPR on Twitter and Instagram.

    (abs-cbn)

