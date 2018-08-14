Team Canada wins big at WCOPA

Singers, musicians, dancers, variety artists, actors and models competed before judges from the entertainment industry at the 22nd Annual World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA), from July 6 – 15, 2018 in Long Beach, California. This one-and-only, Olympic-style international meet for aspiring performers and entertainers is held annually in the “Hollywood” area, entertainment capital of the world. “A most invaluable experience of a lifetime” is the frequent universal praise given by attendees to this prestigious event.

Selections for contestants were held in the U.S., Canada, Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. “Contestants from over 63

countries participated,” says Griff O’Neil, Founder, CEO and a former executive of the Miss Universe Pageant, “vying for ‘the gold’ PLUS treasured prizes.”

Awards included a recording contract from Indasoul Entertainment, and a total of over a half-million dollars in scholarships ($30,000.00 USD from the Millennium Dance Complex, $50,000.00 USD from CSM Music, $150,000.00 USD from the New York Film Academy and $280,000.00 USD from the New York Conservatory for Film and Television”).

Before the Opening Ceremonies and competition begins, contestants look forward to the much-anticipated WORLDSTARS Boot Camp, an unmatched full-day of the most comprehensive performing arts seminars and workshops given exclusively by top industry experts.

This year, under the leadership of Janice Lozano, Regional Director for Western and Northern Canada in the Provinces of British Columbia, Yukon/Northwestern Territories and Nunavut., Connor Way of Victoria BC, wins Senior Grand Champion of The World Male Model Division.

Team Canada not only brought home 1, but 2 champions this year at WCOPA.

The other was Lianna Peng, Junior Grand Champion Performer of The World, Variety Acts Division. Lianna is from Toronto, ON and she’s only 9 years old. She started learning pole dancing only half a year ago. “This little girl is amazing.

She’s that good now, what more in a couple of years.” Lozano beamed.

Overall Team Canada had 13 delegates, and 2 of 13 took home the title of Grand Champion Performer of The World, 15 gold medals, 9 silver medals, and 10 bronze medals. Kudos to Team Canada 2018: Connor Way, Alecs Bautista, Naomi Geddes Helm, Airen Alexis Agasino, Qrtny Jhasch Contado, Kurt Lawrence M. Agno, Hannah Adamson, Cheenee Morales, Savhannah Crittenden, Marissa Johnson, Paige Woodburn, Noemie Yanez (Yanz Cooper), Lianna Peng. Congratulations also to Team Canada National Director: Anton Tajanlangit. Regional Director: Janice Lozano and Scouts: Tony Surtida, Darryl Quiambao and Savhannah Crittenden.

When it comes to the Performing Arts, CANADA is a sleeping giant!

Apply now for an audition for Team Canad. Pls contact Janice Lozano (778) 772-5847.

Go, Canada! #experienceWCOPA

