Related
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will be among the ...
Now it can be told: Director Jun Lana and producer Perci Intalan of “Die ...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will be among the world leaders meeting in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit. The APEC meeting will be held in Peru. It will be the first APEC leaders’ meeting for Duterte, who won the presidential election ...
Now it can be told: Director Jun Lana and producer Perci Intalan of “Die Beautiful,” which won the Audience Award at the recent Tokyo International Film Festival, didn’t have an inkling that their star, Paolo Ballesteros, was back in Tokyo for the awarding ceremonies. The Philippines won big at ...
A member of the House of Representatives in the Philippines is hoping that their common traits will bring together President Rodrigo Duterte and U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, according to an ABS- CBN report. ABS-CBN reported that Kabayan Party-list congressman Harry Roque believes that this will help to smoothen the ...
At the press screening of Kusina in August, lead star Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo, who came out of her two-year hiatus, emphatically stated, “As you get older, naghahanap ka ng mga pelikula na magpapangiti sa puso mo…I’m so thankful na binuhay nitong Kusina ‘yung passion ko for acting.” To hear ...