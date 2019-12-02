Team Philippines takes day 1 by storm with 20 gold medals

The day began with John Chicano taking the country’s first gold of the competition in the the morning’s triathlon event. Soon after Kim Mangrobang took gold in the women’s triathlon, making her a back to back SEA Games triathlon gold medalist.

Returning to the games for the first time in 12 years, the dancesport competitions were won handily by Pinoy athletes. 10 gold medals in total for categories such as the foxtrot, Viennese waltz, and the Tango. Sean Mischa Aranar and Ana Leonila took home 3 golds while Mary Joy Renigen and Mark Jayson Gayon won 2 gold medals.

Carlos Yulo, gold medalist at the artistic gymnastics world championships also won gold in his first competition of the games. He will have chances to win 5 more gold medals as the games continue.

The Arnis competitions saw more Filipino gold as the athletes took 5 gold medals. Sepak Takraw was also won by the Pinoy standouts who took home gold in both mens and womens competitions.

Gold looks to be in the cards again on day 2 with the female gymnasts beginning their campaign and the Gilas Pilipinas teams seeking to win the 3 on 3 basketball tournaments. The Gilas teams only lost 1 game combined in the round robin.(Julian Ray Fortaleza)