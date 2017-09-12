Teen actor Buboy Villar, Angillyn Gorens welcome baby girl

At 18, Kapuso actor Buboy Villar is a father. Villar and his girlfriend Angillyn Gorens, who’s around the same age as him, welcomed a baby girl, Vlanz Karollyn in September 1. “Kahit ilang araw na akong puyat bastat nandyan ako palagi sa tabi nyo nang mama mo (No matter how many days I’ve stayed up without sleep, I will always be by your and your mother’s side),” he wrote.

He announced Goren’s pregnancy in June 2017. “Thank God sa blessing na eto,” he said about a sonogram.

According to a Philippine Entertainment Portal report, the child star has been living in with Gorens since 2016. He had been courting the American since 2015 and they became an official couple in February 2016.

Gorens was raised in the Philippines, while the pair have talked to her parents about their living situation. Villar has said that he intends to marry his girlfriend in the United States this year.

(N.V. Guno, JB, Inq.)

