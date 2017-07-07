TFC Star Matteo Guidicelli at Pista ng Bayan Vancouver, Sunday July 9

The United Filipino-Canadian Associations in BC under the leadership of Joel Castillo will host the 119th Philippine Independence Day Festival on an outdoor stage event hailed as Pista ng Bayan: Festival of Festivals 2017.

This event will be on Sunday, July 9 2017, and will be open to the public for free at Memorial South Park (5955 Ross Street) in Vancouver BC from 12pm-6pm.

UFCABC is a conglomerate of over 30 groups and associations in the province. It is the largest Filipino-Canadian group to date that enjoys support from vast majority in the community.

Together, we will raise the Philippine and Canadian Flags as we celebrate the 119th Philippine Independence Day and Canada’s 150th Birthday.

Pista ng Bayan: Festival of Festivals 2017 has been a long-time tradition for the community to gather together for an event to showcase the aspects of the Filipino culture. There will be various food, civil, business and commercial stallholders showcasing their products and services to the thousands of people who will attend the event. There will be a “PARADANG PINOY” (Parade of Groups, Associations, Organizations, Businesses, Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver, VIPs and special guests, of the Filipino-Canadian Community marching and dancing to the beat of the Ati-Atihan drums and Filipino music around the Oval.) It will be a day full of entertainment, with a program featuring local artists, games and performances that represent the Filipino culture.

Pista ng Bayan: Festival of Festivals 2017 brings to you a showcase of street dancing groups to represent the different regions and their respective festivals.

Pista ng Bayan is in search for a Festival Queen. The modern Filipina as someone who chases her dreams but never forgets where she came from. She acts with passion and confidence, is strong-willed, and unafraid of leaving her own mark in the world. Most importantly she remembers the core values that her family has instilled in her. The Festival Queen will be an embodiment of a modern Filipina and become a Tourism and Culture Ambassador.

This year, The Filipino Channel (TFC) Canada c/o Ms. Rosary Escano will be bringing special guest celebrity Kapamilya Artist Matteo Guidicelli. We also have Comedian/Singer Fe DeLos Reyes and 80’s Icon Artist Jam Morales to join the line up of artists to perform at Pista ng Bayan.

Drive Co Motors will be raffling off a Mercedes Smart Car as well as a trip for 2 to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Join this last stage of commemorating the Philippine Independence Day. Come and bring your family and friends, and enjoy the variety of shows and activities Pista ng Bayan offers to the Filipino-Canadian community.

