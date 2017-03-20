The Artist’s Garden (G) ****

In Full Bloom!

With spring just around the corner and summer ready to burst out what better time to do some gardening – or go to the movies. Again Cineplex Events takes the cake by combining art, the big screen and this time the great outdoors in their captivating presentation of the spellbinding documentary The Artist’s Garden. Just like the self-explanatory title suggests this motion picture experience from Touchwood PR looks at how gardens and flowers became key subjects of American Painters.

Back-ended by a string of interviews by noted art experts and curators The Artist’s Garden takes us on a whirlwind tour of notable American painters at the turn of the 20th Century. Riding high on the works of masters from France these men and women artists hailed most notably from the East Coast and ushered in the new movement called American Impressionism.

Told in simple English that everyone can understand this documentary shows the importance of progress and modernization and how the spread of industry helped attract artists and new benefactors who welcomed a new style. Flush with gorgeous photography of modern gardens our story shows how the tranquil landscapes became prime subject matter for an emerging class of American artists who drew inspiration from their European counterparts, most notably Claude Monet.

Whether you are an art connoisseur or not this easy to understand movie gives us a glimpse into both North American history and the role art and nature have been in defining our culture.

Showtime: Wednesday March 22. 7:30 pm

The Park Theatre.

Silvercity Riverport Theatre

Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam

By Alan Samuel

