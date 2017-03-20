The Artist’s Garden (G) ****

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 20, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 43

    • In Full Bloom!

    With spring just around the corner and summer ready to burst out what better time to do some gardening – or go to the movies. Again Cineplex Events takes the cake by combining art, the big screen and this time the great outdoors in their captivating presentation of the spellbinding documentary The Artist’s Garden. Just like the self-explanatory title suggests this motion picture experience from Touchwood PR looks at how gardens and flowers became key subjects of American Painters.

    Back-ended by a string of interviews by noted art experts and curators The Artist’s Garden takes us on a whirlwind tour of notable American painters at the turn of the 20th Century. Riding high on the works of masters from France these men and women artists hailed most notably from the East Coast and ushered in the new movement called American Impressionism.

    Told in simple English that everyone can understand this documentary shows the importance of progress and modernization and how the spread of industry helped attract artists and new benefactors who welcomed a new style. Flush with gorgeous photography of modern gardens our story shows how the tranquil landscapes became prime subject matter for an emerging class of American artists who drew inspiration from their European counterparts, most notably Claude Monet.

    Whether you are an art connoisseur or not this easy to understand movie gives us a glimpse into both North American history and the role art and nature have been   in defining our culture.

     

    Showtime: Wednesday March 22.  7:30 pm

    The Park Theatre.

    Silvercity  Riverport Theatre

        Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam

    By Alan Samuel

    Share

    Previous Story

    Homelessness here and there

    Next Story

    Why is family mealtime such mayhem?

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 21 March 2017
      54 mins ago No comment

      World Happiness Report: Norway tops list, Canada is 7th, Philippines ranks 72nd

      A new report shows Norway is the happiest country on Earth. Norway jumped to the top slot in the World Happiness Report released on March 20 although prices of oil, a key part of its economy, are falling. Income in the United States has gone up over the past ...

    • 20 March 2017
      11 hours ago No comment

      DENR’s Lopez unfazed by CA bypass

      Environment Secretary Gina Lopez on Wednesday maintained her stance against destructive mining, despite being bypassed by the Commission on Appointments (CA) this week. “Of course, a confirmation would have been better (so) I can really get things running, but [the] bypass also gives us more time,” Lopez said. Among ...

    • 20 March 2017
      14 hours ago No comment

      Why is family mealtime such mayhem?

      By Whitney Hussain You’re a full-time professional with a toddler and a school-aged child. Your toddler is a picky eater who hates trying new foods while your school-aged child goes through weekly food jags eating only a few foods over and over again. Every week you struggle with food ...

    • 20 March 2017
      17 hours ago No comment

      The Artist’s Garden (G) ****

      In Full Bloom! With spring just around the corner and summer ready to burst out what better time to do some gardening – or go to the movies. Again Cineplex Events takes the cake by combining art, the big screen and this time the great outdoors in their captivating ...

    • 19 March 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Homelessness here and there

      A colleague at work and I were discussing a recent news article that said city officials are still unable to find a solution to the homelessness problem here in the Metro Vancouver area. I was then asked if we have the same problem in the Philippines. Of course, I ...

    %d bloggers like this: