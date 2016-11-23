hand-maiden01

The Handmaiden (PG) ****

  • November 23, 2016
    • Conned!

    Some people will go to special lengths to make money. Up to no good is an enterprising dude willing to risk all in The Handmaiden. Fresh and fun this cultural gem from Mongrel Media is now raising temperatures considerably most likely at the International Village or Fifth Avenue Cinemas.

    handmaiden-park-chan-wookKeep your libidos in check as we follow the warped mind of a South Korean entrepreneur raised in a den of corruption surrounded by a bevy of conniving and compelling sweet young things. Out to make a big score the deceitful young man sets out to rob a wealthy Japanese recluse with the help of one special girl. Clandestinely the girl is to pose as a maid to the family.

    Once inside the palatial home its game in as the ante is upped considerably as the owner’s young niece becomes a sexual pawn in this tale of list and love. Just who is doing what to whom and for what reasons drives this movie forward. Sit and squirm through all the decadent fun and depravity of this complex at almost 2 1/2 hours long tale that reveals the sick passions of some men and how the women deal with it all.

    Highly erotic and extremely suspenseful this Korean film with English subtitles is without doubt one of the best foreign films of the year. It”s quite the eye-opener and not to be missed!

    By Alan Samuel

