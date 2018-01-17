“The One That Got Away” is a product of the visionary mind of Angeli ‘Geng’ Delgado (concept creator), Palanca Awardee Renei Dimla (head writer); under the tutelage of the Creative Team headed by Roy Iglesias (Creative Director), Agnes Gagelonia-Uligan (Senior Creative Consultant), under the capable supervision of the Production team of GMA Entertainment Content Group headed by Ms. Lilybeth G. Rasonable (SVP For ECG), Ms. Redgie Magno (VP For Drama), Ms. Cheryl Ching-Sy (AVP for Drama), Ms. Hazel Felizmenio Abonita (Senior Program Manager) and Ms. Michelle Borja (Executive Producer).

What if three beautiful, independent women who have the same ex-boyfriend meet and they all happen to still be in love with him? Can they set their personal differences aside and fight for love fairly, or this is a case of every woman for herself?

This 2018, GMA Network starts the year with a bang as it proudly unveils The One That Got Away, a sexy, romantic comedy series that will surely entertain and make Kapuso viewers believe in love, family, friendship, and all the craziness that goes with it. Kapuso Station’s opening salvo in 2018, a glossy drama masterpiece, is all set to win the hearts of television audiences with its intriguing storyline and interesting mix of characters.

Headlining this primetime soap are the following: Three of the network’s sought-after leading ladies Rhian Ramos as “Zoe”, Max Collins as “Darcy” and the Kapuso Premier Drama Actress Lovi Poe as “Alex” and the Kapuso Drama King Dennis Trillo as “Liam” who plays the very important role of the man whom these women had a relationship with in the past.

The first ex-girlfriend is Lovi Poe as Alexandra Rey “Alex” Makalintal. She is beautiful, independent, family-oriented and incredibly career-driven. She and Liam fell madly in love. Alex’s family loved Liam too, and Liam’s friends all liked Alex for him. But Alex’s career goals got in the way. She rejected Liam’s marriage proposal and they parted ways.

Max Collins is the second ex-girlfriend as Darlene “Darcy” Sibuyan. She and Liam met after Liam broke up with Alex. They became friends until they fell for each other. But when an opportunity abroad presented itself to Darcy, she decided to take it. The long distance relationship didn’t work for both of them, eventually breaking them apart.

The third ex-girlfriend is Rhian Ramos as Sophia Elizabeth “Zoe” Velasquez. She is a swimwear designer and blogger who’s always out for fun. Her parents separated when she was young which is why Liam became her pseudo-family. However, Zoe’s possessive tendencies and Liam’s busy schedule is the reason why their relationship fell apart. But ever since breaking up with him, Zoe regretted her decision and wants Liam back.

Dennis Trillo is William Dominic “Liam” Ilustre or Alex, Darcy, and Zoe’s ex-boyfriend. He is the ideal boyfriend—handsome, smart, loving, and a true gentleman. He manages his own organic farm and dreams of a big, happy family. He eventually meets a fatal accident and wakes up from coma to find his three exes together in his hospital room.

Three perfectly lovely women are still in love with him. But who will win his heart again? More importantly, how does friendship thrive among Alex, Darcy, and Zoe if they were all once romantically linked with the same man?

Also featuring in this frenzied tale is a roster of talented actors with boyish good looks and arresting charm.

Ivan Dorschner is Inigo Sandoval, Liam’s college friend and a trust fund baby who graduated with a business degree. He loves traveling the world and meets a lot of women doing so. Later on, he falls in love with Darcy and this will cause a conflict with him and Liam.

Migo Adecer is Samuel “Sam” Isaac, Zoe’s mischievous half-brother. Since he came home from Australia, he moved in with Zoe and she assigned him to manage one of their coffee shops. He had a lot of girlfriends in the past. He also develops a crush on Alex.

Jason Abalos is Gael Makalintal in his very first GMA project. He is Alex’s older brother and a cool single-dad to his 4-year old son, Nemo. He is also a chick-magnet and begins dating Zoe, causing a rift between him and Alex.

Joining the stellar cast of The One That Got Away are Bembol Roco as Pancho Makalintal, Alex’s jolly father and a wannabe rockstar who now teaches music part-time; Snooky Serna as Fatima “Patty” Makalintal, Alex’s conservative mother who is also a hopeless romantic and owns a small antique shop; Luz Valdez as Maria “Mama Ya” De Los Reyes, Liam’s hip and motherly yaya who raised him like her own son; Ervic Vijandre as Joni, Darcy’s older brother who already has a son; Ayra Mariano as Mikaela “Ekay” Makalintal, the kikay younger sister of Alex who dreams of becoming an actress and develops a crush on Sam; Nar Cabico as Bunny, Darcy’s bubbly gay friend and a fellow personal trainer at the gym; Ashley Rivera as Paris, a constant backstabber and segment host at the cable network Alex works at; Sophie Albert as Chanel, Liam’s current girlfriend and a sophisticated marketing executive for a local clothing brand; Jason Francisco as Moi, Liam’s childhood friend who is also the crew leader at his organic farm and crushes on Onay; Patricia Ismael as Onay, also a funny crew at the organic farm; Dea Formilleza as Vanessa “Bangs” Carmona, Joni’s girlfriend; Euwenn Aleta as Nicolas Monroe “Nemo” Makalintal, Gael’s smart, loving son and the entire family’s happy pill.

Getting over an old love is never easy. And when you’re presented with a second chance to make things right, you finally understand what people have been saying all along: that love is truly a battlefield—screaming catfights, crazy antics, and all.

Under the direction of Mark De La Cruz with Conrado Peru, the Kapuso Abroad can catch The One That Got Away beginning January 15 in North America and Europe via GMA Pinoy TV.

Get the latest updates about THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY from the official website of GMA Network www.gmanetwork.com and official Facebook pagewww.facebook.com/GMADrama.

Like this: Like Loading...