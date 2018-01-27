The Post (G)

  January 27, 2018
    • History can be vexing. Enter the world of politics and a public itching to know in The Post. Easily one of the best films of any year master director unleashes two consummate actors in a true tale of political intrigue. Made with the aid of Participant Media and man with a social conscience Jeff Skoll’s this important tale of American (and truly international )  history will find this story completely fascinating. Be sure to check out this gripping tale of political intrigue and chicanery from 20t Century Fox at select Cineplex cinemas around B.C.

    People champion a free press. Ah, but what if the press locks horns with the government, or vice versa? Alas, this is the modus operandi behind The Post. Set during the tumultuous days of the Vietnam War the press becomes the headline when a prominent paper gets a hold of some confidential files related to a not so popular.

    Old folks may recall the chaos that erupted when The Pentagon Papers came to light. News of these damaging documents landed in the laps of the publisher and editor of The Washington Post –  Kay Graham and Ben Bradlee. Power couple Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks get down to business and are in the zone as gatekeepers to democracy. Do the right thing and publish secret documents and go against the wishes of the Nixon administration or stand down are the big decisions this pair need to contend with along with seem corporate considerations further ratcheting up the debate on any number of sides.

    Again Steven Spielberg hits the mark.  Full of suspense and tension from start to finish The Post is an eye-opener on all levels. Expect yet again Ms. Streep to be front and centre at this year’s Oscars due to her head-turning performance of a media heavyweight facing the ultimate moral and business decision all wrapped in one not so tidy bundle .

    By Alan Samuel

