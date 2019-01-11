The Predator (PG)

Hide and Kill!

Hide and seek is a classic kid’s game. Add an alien who’s not quite of the E.T. mould and odds are good something bad may happen. Something evil comes your way in The Predator. Even the name sounds haunting as 20th Century Fox goes all in with this thriller now freaking folks out in the comfort (?) of their own homes in DVD and Blu-ray across B.C.

Worth the wait is this unbelievable journey that effectively continues the chills served up in the original Predator a la Arnold. Mr. Schwarzenegger and fans alike should be behind the vision put forth by new director Shane Black. Sparkling dialogue and interesting characters serve the story well as we first see an alien encounter some soldiers and years later that space thing comes back to Earth on its own mission. Snatch and grab take on a whole new meaning as it’s the army versus the alien who somehow has gotten even more powerful than before.

Slick humour further ramps up the fun as the space angle and the special effects perfectly mesh with the pacing in this terrifying journey. Danger lurks everywhere and with way out stunts audiences are put directly in the line of fire. Add on crazed scientists and freaky military type officials who may have their own secret agendas and you have lots of things going on and coming at you so better stay clear. Oh and let’s not forget one crazed alien killing machine who may be no match for us mere mortal earthlings. Game on!

By Alan Samuel

Like this: Like Loading...