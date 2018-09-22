The Predator (PG)

  September 22, 2018
    Once upon a time a famous body builder from Austria got one of his early starring starts in a science fiction laced thriller featuring aliens. To some not having Arnold Schwarzenegger in 20th Century Fox’s The Predator May be pause for concern. Not so. Thanks to a cracking story full of suspense and humor The Predator is rocking fans at Cineplex Cinemas and Landmark Theatres throughout B.C. Don’t miss out!

    First time director to the series Shane Black delivers a solid knockout film. Awesome scenery of this thriller shot in British Columbia in reality takes a back seat to the story of an American soldier who years earlier encountered an alien creature. Now apparently somebody or more precisely some thing wants to recover parts of an abandoned alien body. Heaven help anyone who stand in its way,

    Few if any stars populate this visually stunning two-hour joy ride. Instead we’re left with what is supposed to be a simple smash and grab mission which turns out to be a monumental fight for survival. Suspense and thrills coming at a fast and furious make the pacing here secondary. Legendary special effects make this eventful experience worthwhile to see.

    By Alan Samuel

