The Sense of an Ending (PG) **

  March 26, 2017
    Don’t you just love British Cinema? Known far and wide as historically being some of the finest actors the world has ever known that stately British Isle flavor is in full evidence in The Sense of an Ending. Presented by Elevation Pictures this high time drama is now holding court at The International Village Cinemas.

    Certain directors love to take liberties it’s time travel to tell a story. Depending on the material presented this technique can work or be wrought with problems. Said to be taken from a best selling novel The Sense of An Ending can’t help escape that tawdry school boy British bastion so popular in the 50s and 60s. Two aging acting superstars play elder versions of a younger pair on the loose and on the make in London.

    Now an older Jim Broad net bids his time while working at a simple camera shop while a mystery letter comes his way sent by a rather reclusive Charlotte Rampling (Zardoz). Never mind that the two now lead totally different lives. Something in the past is haunting and beings them together.

    Decades earlier our prime couple was involved directly or indirectly in a romantic tryst. Those school boy days house a very dark secret long forgotten but now exposed in his fullness of light turning a series of lives completely upside down. Slow and downright prodding this sordid tale is high in drama and tension. Understated performances do well capture the hearts of young love but due to be seeds of time the spark has long expired. What we’re left with is a race mundane tale of revenge and missed opportunities making this film not too eventful or that engaging. Indifference more likely is what you come away with in this somber drama that shows that secrets should remain private forever.

