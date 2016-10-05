Higher Learning!

One thing the Vancouver Film Festival does is open an eye to the film. Unconventional foreign films can connect with discerning open-minded audiences. That quest for discovery is on tap with The Trap. Here a simple life reveals all sorts of truths about family and success.

Wonderful performances that are free flowing and genuine show the special bond between a loving grandfather and young boy. Together the two live in a remote village in India and the old man makes a living raising ducks. Poor yet happy the family knows the boy’s desire to learn and the young lad attends a school where he befriends a richer boy.

That new bond is out to the test as friction develops between the families. As illness hits home the boy becomes orphaned and efforts are made to continue with his education. What follows is a tale of despair as to survive the child is placed in a new school where the hard lessons of greed and hope are dashed with catastrophe results.

Hard hitting The Trap takes on some tough issues including the scourge of child labour. It will open your eyes.

Showtimes:

Sept. 30. 6:30 PM. International Village Theatre

Oct. 4. 10:45 AM International Village Theatre

Running time: 81 minutes