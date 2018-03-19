Thoroughbreds (PG)

Demon Seed! Two girls linked by childhood open all sorts of new wounds in the horrific Thoroughbreds. Do not confuse the title of this Universal Pictures thriller white horses though this drama takes place among the horsey set.. The two gals enjoy horsing around which occurs around a wealthy estate as jealousies turn into out and out assaults. Get ready for slow-building jolts as the tension mounts now churning stomachs at Cineplex theatres across B.C.

Good intentions can sometimes go astray. Take the case of Lily. Born to wealth and privilege is Anya Taylor-Joy. She does a good job playing the stuck up rich girl. When good old mom suggests she help Amanda, a troubled childhood friend who can say no? Smart as a whip as this messed up depressed girl is Olivia Cooke. Ms. Cooke cooks up quite the performance as the mixed up girl.

Together these two young women become embroiled in a deadly mental game of show me-kill me with their anger directed against the man who has befriended Lilly’s mom. Anton Yelchin comes on strong as a domineering step-dad who runs afoul of these two lethal lovelies.

Any way you slice it Thoroughbreds works well as a pretty creepy thriller whose slow-build pays off. All the performances are good and the setting of wealth perfectly matches the depraved natures of two little ladies whose penchant for passion and pain proves to be a lethal combination.

By Alan Samuel

