Thousands gather at Maine Mendoza’s book launch

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 11, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
    • Maine Mendoza’s autobiography Yup, I Am That Girl was sold out in less than four hours after the announcement of its release. And during its launch held on Thursday at the activity center of Trinoma in Quezon City, thousands of fans flocked to the venue just to have a glimpse of their idol and to have their copies of the book signed.

    The event trended on Twitter with more than 1 million tweets related to the book launch sent from many parts of the world. The conversation peaked at 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 26 with nearly 60,000 tweets per minute.

    he teary-eyed Mendoza thanked all her fans who gathered at the mall’s activity center for their unparalleled support and their patience in waiting so they could celebrate with her in this “another milestone in her career.”

    “I don’t think I had any big achievement when I was young or even when I was a student. I wrote than in my book. I think, my biggest achievements came after I joined showbiz and became part of Eat Bulaga and of course when I was paired with Alden Richards,” Mendoza told the press during the launch.

    “When I was around 13 years old, I secretly dreamt of becoming a showbiz personality and seeing myself on billboards and in magazines,” Mendoza confided. “But I knew it was far-fetched because of my ‘mahiyain’ personality.” A victorious Maine then declares, “Ta-da! Look at where I am now. Akalain mo nga naman. Puwede rin pala, no?’ Who would have thought I could live out this fantasy? Kaya I am telling you guys, nothing’s impossible in this world—not even your wildest dreams! Puwedeng-puwede ’yang matupad.”

    N. Wang, TMS

