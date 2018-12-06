‘Three Words to Forever’ Review Round-up: What the critics are saying!

A review rundown of Cathy Garcia-Molina’s new family drama

The much-anticipated “Three Words to Forever” finally hit Philippine cinemas and has since made its audiences laugh, cry, and question their relationship with their parents (in the best way possible).

The film, which premiered last November 28, is directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina and features a star-studded cast with the Megastar Sharon Cuneta, Richard Gomez, Kathryn Bernardo, Liza Lorena, Freddie Webb, Joross Gamboa, and Tommy Esguerra. Critics and fans have weighed in on the new family drama, and you can read some of the best reviews down below:

1. My Movie World review

“It’s been a while [since we’ve seen] a local film that centers its story [around] a family, with a beautiful backdrop of our own province, Leyte, Ormoc City…[a] heartwarming family film that everyone can relate to. Sharon and Richard still have the chemistry and gave topnotch performances, and truly nailed their characters. Kathryn Bernardo delivered her acting performance sincerely [and she made us cry while she was crying]. Tommy Esguerra was a breath of a fresh air, he is so natural and good in this film.”

“Watching ‘Three Words To Forever’ lets you appreciate your family despite their flaws and imperfections and [will make you] realize that the love of family is life’s greatest blessing. So if you just want to watch a feel-good movie and have quality bonding with your family, watch [it!]”

2. Maganda Ba? review

“It’s an endearing film with a highly surprising tear-jerker finale. At first, I thought it’s just going to be a chill family vacation movie, with subtle humor and lightweight drama. But it caught me off guard when it hit its back half when the characters started expressing out everything, their resentments, and faults. It just got too real, ‘yung ramdam mo ‘yung sakit at naiintindihan mo ‘yung pinang gagalingan ng bawat karakter. The confrontation scenes of its last thirty minutes were very well executed.”

“With its natural and grounded script, and excellent performances from Sharon Cuneta, Richard Gomez, and Kathryn Bernardo, it’s no wonder why the titas at the back row from where I was sitting were all ugly crying towards the end, it was just so satisfying for me to experience all of it.”

“Overall the film has a great cast, enjoyed the comic relief bits from Joross Gamboa. And Tommy Esguerra did a commendable job for someone who’s relatively new in the industry. So if you’re looking for a sweet family film but with a deadly heavy drama finish, this one’s a good option.”

(C. Selim, abs-cbn news)

