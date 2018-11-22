Tiger vs Phil in post-Thanksgiving match play

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, two of golf’s most decorated legends, will go head-to-head in a post-Thanksgiving match play challenge on November 23 (November 24 Mania time) at the Shadow Greek Gold Course in Las Vegas.

As the PGA’s most recognizable active golfers of the last few decades, Woods and Mickelson have spent a significant amount of time at or near the top of the World Golf Rankings, and the talent and entertainment value that each possesses will make this a can’t-miss, made-for-TV event.

This is not a PGA Tour-sanctioned event, but rather an exhibition offseason match between two golfing greats with $9 million at stake.

Shadow Creek Gold Course is a private course recently ranked as the No. 26 overall golf course in the United States by Golf Digest.

“The Match.” It can be seen on pay-per-view through B/R Live, DirecTV, and AT&T U-Verse. The pay-per-view will also be sent to several other cable outlets such as Comcast and Verizon.

The event will cost $19.99 through the various pay-per-view options.

Tiger opened as a -200-betting favorite, according to BetOnline.com, with Mickelson as a +170 underdog.

There are also plenty of prop bets to indulge, including the color of shirt worn by both Woods and Mickelson, and a stroke spread favoring Woods at -1.5.

The basic premise will be match play, which awards a point to a golfer when they win a hole.

According to a release from Turner Media, Woods and Mickelson will be able to challenge each other competitions at various points during the match, including longest drive and closest-to-the-pin contests.

By EDDIE G. ALINEA

