TITA CORY’S MEMOIR TO LOVE ANOTHER DAY IS OUT

“Friendship is a blessing, and to all who have a friend, it’s one of the most precious gifts that life could ever send.” —Emily Mathews

A gift for this Christmas, a must-read book compiled and edited by Raffy Lopa is now out. To Love Another Day is a riveting personal memoir of the Icon of Democracy, Cory C. Aquino. In her own words culled from hours and hours of personal reflections of the most intimate details of her private life as wife of hero Ninoy Aquino to being the mother of the opposition and her role as President of a fragmented republic.

One cannot help but be drawn into the many difficult choices she faced for herself, her husband, her children, and her beloved country throughout the mesmerizing confessions in the books. Read, ponder, weep, and be grateful that the Filipino is worth living for. Truly, to love another day is a blessing!

Like this: Like Loading...