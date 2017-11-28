Tobias Enverga Jr., first Filipino Canadian Senator, dies

  • joelcastro.com
  • November 28, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 33

    • Conservative Senator Tobias Enverga Jr., the first Filipino Canadian to become senator, died unexpectedly on November 16 while on a parliamentary trip to Colombia.

    Enverga was 61 years old.

    A statement from Enverga’s office read: “Always a beacon of light and hope, Senator Enverga truly cherished the opportunity to serve the people of Canada and did so with great pride.”

    Details on funeral arrangements are as follows based on an announcement by Enverga’s office:

    PUBLIC VISITATION

    Friday 24 November 2017, 2:00pm to 9:00pm

    Highland Funeral Home & Cremation Centre

    3280 Sheppard Ave E, Toronto ON M1T 3K3

     

    Saturday 25 November 2017, 2:00pm to 9:00pm

    Highland Funeral Home & Cremation Centre

    3280 Sheppard Ave E, Toronto ON M1T 3K3

     

    Sunday 26 November 2017, 2:00pm to 9:00pm

    Highland Funeral Home & Cremation Centre

    3280 Sheppard Ave E, Toronto ON M1T 3K3

     

    MEMORIAL SERVICE

    Monday 27 November 2017 10:00am

    St. Michael’s Cathedral Basilica

    65 Bond St, Toronto, ON M5B 1X5

     

    Members of the public who wish to leave a message of condolences for the family of Senator Enverga may do so at this link: www.SenatorEnverga.com/Guestbook

    Enverga was traveling with an all-party delegation of Canadian parliamentarians was attending the ParlAmericas 14th Annual Plenary Assembly in Medellin when Enverga died.

    The Philippine-born Ontario senator leaves behind his wife Rosemer, who was by his side when he died, and three daughters: Rystle, Reeza and Rocel.

    He was appointed to the Senate by then Prime Minister Stephen Harper in 2012.

    “Senator Enverga – known affectionately as Jun… was a proud voice for his community and for the many diverse communities in the Greater Toronto Area,” said Speaker of the Senate George Furey in a statement.

    Furey said he will be most remembered for his advocacy for persons with disabilities and for multiculturalism.

    The leader of the Conservative caucus in the Senate, Senator Larry Smith, said Enverga will be greatly missed and offered his condolences to his family.

    “He was a man of great conviction and a hardworking parliamentarian. Through his efforts in the Chamber and across Canada, Senator Enverga had earned the respect and admiration of his colleagues and fellow citizens,” Smith said in a statement.

    Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer said the Conservative family is “deeply saddened” by his death.

    “The tragic loss of his welcoming and sunny personality leaves a large hole in the lives of all who knew him,” Scheer said.

    Share

    Previous Story

    John Lloyd and Ellen are expecting a child?

    Next Story

    Vi wants a simple renewal of wedding vows to mark silver anniversary

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 28 November 2017
      32 mins ago No comment

      Vi wants a simple renewal of wedding vows to mark silver anniversary

      What would be a perfect celebration to mark a happy couple’s 25th anniversary? Well, for actress-politician Vilma Santos, it only takes being with her loved ones to make her day. “Ako, maski anong klaseng celebration, basta with Ralph (referring to Senator Ralph Recto, of course) and my two sons, ...

    • 28 November 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      Tobias Enverga Jr., first Filipino Canadian Senator, dies

      Conservative Senator Tobias Enverga Jr., the first Filipino Canadian to become senator, died unexpectedly on November 16 while on a parliamentary trip to Colombia. Enverga was 61 years old. A statement from Enverga’s office read: “Always a beacon of light and hope, Senator Enverga truly cherished the opportunity to ...

    • 28 November 2017
      3 hours ago No comment

      John Lloyd and Ellen are expecting a child?

      Actress and model Ellen Adarna reportedly confirmed she is pregnant and actor John Lloyd Cruz is the father. According to a report from the Philippine Entertainment Portal, Adarna confirmed her pregnancy to her close friends. It added that Cruz is willing to take care of their future child. The ...

    • 21 November 2017
      7 days ago No comment

      Sports’ Feature-Manny Pacquiao

      On a cold night of November 15, 2003 in San Antonio, Texas, Manny Pacquiao, fighting for his fourth fight in the United States, TKOed Mexican legend Marco Antonio Barrera in the 11th round to crown himself the RING MAGAZINE featherweight champion. That was the then soon-to-be 25-year-old third world title in as ...

    • 21 November 2017
      7 days ago No comment

      Tabora back after Mexican title conquest

      BOWLER Krizziah Lyn Tabora played pressure-free early on in the 53rd Bowling World Cup International Finals in Hermosillo, Mexico. Pressure finally caught up to her when she reached the Final Four. “I wasn’t able to eat my breakfast but the reminders from my parents and (teammate) Jomar (Jumapao) helped ...

    %d bloggers like this: