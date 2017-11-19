Tobias Enverga Jr., first Filipino Canadian Senator, dies

  November 19, 2017
  Front Page Headlines
    • Conservative Senator Tobias Enverga Jr., the first Filipino Canadian to become senator, died unexpectedly on November 16 while on a parliamentary trip to Colombia.

    Enverga was 61 years old.

    A statement from Enverga’s office read: “Always a beacon of light and hope, Senator Enverga truly cherished the opportunity to serve the people of Canada and did so with great pride.”

    Details on funeral arrangements are as follows based on an announcement by Enverga’s office:

    PUBLIC VISITATION

    Friday 24 November 2017, 2:00pm to 9:00pm

    Highland Funeral Home & Cremation Centre

    3280 Sheppard Ave E, Toronto ON M1T 3K3

     

    Saturday 25 November 2017, 2:00pm to 9:00pm

    Highland Funeral Home & Cremation Centre

    3280 Sheppard Ave E, Toronto ON M1T 3K3

     

    Sunday 26 November 2017, 2:00pm to 9:00pm

    Highland Funeral Home & Cremation Centre

    3280 Sheppard Ave E, Toronto ON M1T 3K3

     

    MEMORIAL SERVICE

    Monday 27 November 2017 10:00am

    St. Michael’s Cathedral Basilica

    65 Bond St, Toronto, ON M5B 1X5

     

    Members of the public who wish to leave a message of condolences for the family of Senator Enverga may do so at this link: www.SenatorEnverga.com/Guestbook

    Enverga was traveling with an all-party delegation of Canadian parliamentarians was attending the ParlAmericas 14th Annual Plenary Assembly in Medellin when Enverga died.

    The Philippine-born Ontario senator leaves behind his wife Rosemer, who was by his side when he died, and three daughters: Rystle, Reeza and Rocel.

    He was appointed to the Senate by then Prime Minister Stephen Harper in 2012.

    “Senator Enverga – known affectionately as Jun… was a proud voice for his community and for the many diverse communities in the Greater Toronto Area,” said Speaker of the Senate George Furey in a statement.

    Furey said he will be most remembered for his advocacy for persons with disabilities and for multiculturalism.

    The leader of the Conservative caucus in the Senate, Senator Larry Smith, said Enverga will be greatly missed and offered his condolences to his family.

    “He was a man of great conviction and a hardworking parliamentarian. Through his efforts in the Chamber and across Canada, Senator Enverga had earned the respect and admiration of his colleagues and fellow citizens,” Smith said in a statement.

    Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer said the Conservative family is “deeply saddened” by his death.

    “The tragic loss of his welcoming and sunny personality leaves a large hole in the lives of all who knew him,” Scheer said.

