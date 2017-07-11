Tom Rodriguez renews ties with GMA Network

Sought-after and multi-talented Kapuso leading man Tom Rodriguez remains a loyal Kapuso as he renewed his exclusive contract with GMA Network, Inc. on June 27.

Tom said he is ecstatic to once again sign with GMA-7 and feels very much at home with the network, “I am very excited and very happy. I feel very, very much at home here. I do really feel that it’s the right fit for me. I am very happy that I am given another opportunity and cement my place here, my new home.”

During the contract signing attended by the network’s top executives, the actor also added that he is grateful for the continuous trust GMA Network gives him, “Every single time I say it, I mean it. I am very thankful dahil ang dami talagang trusted projects that GMA has been giving me consistently na it forces me to stretch and grow not just as a person but as an actor trying to hone his craft.”

Tom currently top bills the rom-com primetime series I Heart Davao together with Carla Abellana. The program, which premiered last Monday (June 26), has already been receiving rave reviews on social media.

“We are very happy to see the reactions ng mga tao na nasundan namin sa internet right after. Masaya kami dahil nagustuhan nila from the cinematography to the rapport of the cast and crew,” he says.

Present in the contract signing were GMA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Atty. Felipe L. Gozon; GMA President and Chief Operating Officer Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr.; GMA Entertainment TV’s Senior Vice President Lilybeth G. Rasonable; GMA Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Communications Angel Javier Cruz; GMA Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara; and Tom’s manager Popoy Caritativo.

Atty. Gozon expressed his happiness with Tom’s contract renewal. “Well tayo naman, we are really grateful and appreciative na nag-sign up na naman sa atin si Tom dahil siya naman ay talagang magaling na artista at makikita naman yun sa mga programa kung saan siya lumabas,” he says.

Mr. Duavit, on the other hand, also has nothing but praises for the actor. “Tayo ay nagpaparating ng pasasalamat din kay Tom sa kaniyang patuloy na pagtitiwala. Tom is a great example of a professional actor. Patuloy siya sa pagiging isang magandang ehemplo sa kabataan at bukod tangi siya sa kaniyang propresyon. Siyempre we are all proud that he is a Kapuso and will continue to be. Pasasalamat din kay Tom sa kaniyang patuloy na pagtitiwala, at makakaasa siya sa mga darating na panahon na sisikapin pa natin maghanap ng mga pagkakataon para lumago ang kaniyang career.” (gma news)

