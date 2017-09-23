Travel tip from Bea Alonzo: Forget about Instagram first

It’s safe to include “A Love to Last” star Bea Alonzo in the list of well-traveled celebrities in the country today.

The actress has visited a lot of places – whether for work or vacation – and has even gone on a spontaneous trip to Europe.

“I went to Europe without any plans. No hotel reservations, doon lang ako nag-decide where I want to go!” Alonzo said in an interview with the local fashion website Preview.

“Sabi ko, parang I want to go to Prague tomorrow, so nag-book lang ako the night before. And then when I was in Prague, I said, okay, parang I want to go to Budapest. So I went.”

Alonzo gets to share bits of her personal life – including her trips – with her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

Her travel posts, which use the hashtag #btravels, rack up tens of thousands of likes from fans.

And while it is perfectly fine to document one’s travels and post on social media, Alonzo said there are times when people are better off putting down their phones to focus on the beautiful scenery.

“Forget about Instagram first,” she replied, when asked for tips on how she maintains a well-curated Instagram feed during her travels. “Saka na lang.”

“Napansin ko na may mga travelers na it’s as if they’re really having the best time of their lives, but actually it’s just for social media. Parang ang tragic because they’re missing a lot,” she added.

Want to travel like Alonzo? Here are some of her favorite destinations: Japan, New York, London, Paris, and Spain.

The actress hopes to get a chance to live in New York in her 30s, and Italy in her 40s.

(abs-cbn)

Like this: Like Loading...