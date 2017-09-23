Travel tip from Bea Alonzo: Forget about Instagram first

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 23, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 82

    • It’s safe to include “A Love to Last” star Bea Alonzo in the list of well-traveled celebrities in the country today.

     

    The actress has visited a lot of places – whether for work or vacation – and has even gone on a spontaneous trip to Europe. 

     

    “I went to Europe without any plans. No hotel reservations, doon lang ako nag-decide where I want to go!” Alonzo said in an interview with the local fashion website Preview. 

     

    “Sabi ko, parang I want to go to Prague tomorrow, so nag-book lang ako the night before. And then when I was in Prague, I said, okay, parang I want to go to Budapest. So I went.”

     

    Alonzo gets to share bits of her personal life – including her trips – with her 3.2 million Instagram followers. 

    Her travel posts, which use the hashtag #btravels, rack up tens of thousands of likes from fans. 

     

    And while it is perfectly fine to document one’s travels and post on social media, Alonzo said there are times when people are better off putting down their phones to focus on the beautiful scenery.

     

    “Forget about Instagram first,” she replied, when asked for tips on how she maintains a well-curated Instagram feed during her travels. “Saka na lang.”

    “Napansin ko na may mga travelers na it’s as if they’re really having the best time of their lives, but actually it’s just for social media. Parang ang tragic because they’re missing a lot,” she added.

     

    Want to travel like Alonzo? Here are some of her favorite destinations: Japan, New York, London, Paris, and Spain.

     

    The actress hopes to get a chance to live in New York in her 30s, and Italy in her 40s.

     

    (abs-cbn)

    Share

    Previous Story

    New Facebook research facility to open in Montréal

    Next Story

    Alden Richards depicts life story of Boni Ilagan in Alaala: A Martial Law Special

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 23 September 2017
      13 hours ago No comment

      Alden Richards depicts life story of Boni Ilagan in Alaala: A Martial Law Special

      Kapuso actor Alden Richards takes on his boldest portrayal yet as he depicts the life story of Martial Law activist and award-winning screenwriter Bonifacio Ilagan in GMA Public Affairs’ Alaala: A Martial Law Special. Around 70,000 people were imprisoned; 34,000 were tortured; 3,240 were killed; and 884 disappeared involuntarily, ...

    • 23 September 2017
      15 hours ago No comment

      Travel tip from Bea Alonzo: Forget about Instagram first

      It’s safe to include “A Love to Last” star Bea Alonzo in the list of well-traveled celebrities in the country today.   The actress has visited a lot of places – whether for work or vacation – and has even gone on a spontaneous trip to Europe.    “I ...

    • 23 September 2017
      17 hours ago No comment

      New Facebook research facility to open in Montréal

      Montréal, Quebec – From smartphone applications that can understand human speech to self-driving cars, artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way that people interact with each other and their environment. AI and deep learning help create jobs, improve our quality of life, and generate new opportunities for the middle ...

    • 23 September 2017
      19 hours ago No comment

      Richard Yap breaks into tears for death of hazing victim

      Richard Yap could not hold back his tears as he mourned the death of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) law freshman who was killed in a hazing incident over the weekend. The actor shared his grief with ABS-CBN News on Tuesday, saying that he personally knew Horacio Castillo ...

    • 20 September 2017
      4 days ago No comment

      Pinay charged in Toronto for alleged remittance fraud

      Mary Jane Soriano, 43, is facing four charges in an ongoing fraud Investigation by the Toronto police. The Toronto Police Service has advised the public that Soriano was arrested. The police alleged that between October 2016 and August 2017, a woman took money from clients, under the pretense of ...

    %d bloggers like this: