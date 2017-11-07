Trudeau announces visit to Philippines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on November 2 announced that he will travel to Vietnam and the Philippines from November 6 to 14, 2017.

In a media release, the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada noted that the trip provides an opportunity for Trudeau to meet with partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

The trip will also promote a progressive trade agenda that creates good, middle-class jobs and more opportunities for people on both sides of the Pacific.

Canada cooperates with the Philippines as an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Dialogue Partner, and within the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

The Philippines currently serves as Canada’s ASEAN coordinating country (2015-2018). Both countries are active participants in the Asia-Pacific Economic Conference (APEC) Forum and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Trudeau visited the Philippines in November 2015 to attend the APEC Leaders’ Meeting.

Trudeau will undertake an official visit in Vietnam. In Hanoi, he will meet with the President of Vietnam, Trần Đại Quang, the Prime Minister, Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, the President of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân, as well as the Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyễn Phú Trong.

The Prime Minister will then head to Ho Chi Minh City, where he will meet with Vietnamese business leaders, and participate in an armchair discussion at Ton Duc Thang University. Finally, he will travel to the city of Da Nang to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

At the Economic Leaders’ meeting, the Prime Minister will promote Canada as a partner of choice for trade and investment in the region, and deepen economic cooperation with APEC economies.

After the Economic Leaders’ Meeting, Trudeau will travel to the Philippines to attend the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila.

While at the Summit, the Prime Minister will take part in the Canada-ASEAN Commemorative Summit to review relations between Canada and the 10 ASEAN countries and identify areas where we can increase collaboration.

Canada has been a Dialogue Partner of ASEAN for 40 years and supports the organization’s goal of maintaining the peace, stability, and security to allow Southeast Asia – and the wider Asia-Pacific region – to further develop and prosper.

