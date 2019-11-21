Trudeau keeps four Metro Vancouver-area MPs in his new Cabinet

  • November 21, 2019
  • Front Page Headlines
    • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday (November 20) unveiled his new Cabinet.

    Trudeau said the group is a “strong, diverse, and experienced team that will work together to tackle the big issues that matter to people from coast to coast to coast”.

    “Whether it’s making life more affordable for the middle class, taking action on climate change, or keeping our communities safe we will continue working tirelessly for all Canadians,” the Prime Minister said.

    Trudeau and his Liberal Party won a minority government in the federal election held last month.

    Four Metro Vancouver-area MPs have remained in Cabinet.

    Harjit Sajjan, who is the MP for Vancouver South, remains the minister of national defence.

    Joyce Murray, who is Vancouver Quadra MP, was president of the treasury board and minister of digital government before the October 2019 election. She is now the minister for digital government.

    Former fisheries, oceans, and Coast Guard minister Jonathan Wilkinson, who is the MP for North Vancouver, is now the minister of environment and climate change.

    Carla Qualtrough, who is the MP for Delta, is now minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion. She was previously in charge of the public service.

    A government media release stated that Trudeau announced the Cabinet members following a swearing-in ceremony.

    “This team will work to deliver real, positive change for all Canadians,” according to the release.

    The other members of the Cabinet are:

    Chrystia Freeland becomes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs
    Anita Anand becomes Minister of Public Services and Procurement
    Navdeep Bains becomes Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry
    Carolyn Bennett remains Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations
    Marie-Claude Bibeau remains Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food
    Bill Blair becomes Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness
    Bardish Chagger becomes Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth
    François-Philippe Champagne becomes Minister of Foreign Affairs
    Jean-Yves Duclos becomes President of the Treasury Board
    Mona Fortier becomes Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance
    Marc Garneau remains Minister of Transport
    Karina Gould becomes Minister of International Development
    Steven Guilbeault becomes Minister of Canadian Heritage
    Patty Hajdu becomes Minister of Health
    Ahmed Hussen becomes Minister of Families, Children and Social Development
    Mélanie Joly becomes Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages
    Bernadette Jordan becomes Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
    David Lametti remains Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada
    Dominic LeBlanc becomes President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada
    Diane Lebouthillier remains Minister of National Revenue
    Lawrence MacAulay remains Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence
    Catherine McKenna becomes Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
    Marco E. L. Mendicino becomes Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship
    Marc Miller becomes Minister of Indigenous Services
    Maryam Monsef becomes Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development
    Bill Morneau remains Minister of Finance
    Mary Ng becomes Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade
    Seamus O’Regan becomes Minister of Natural Resources
    Pablo Rodriguez becomes Leader of the Government in the House of Commons
    Deb Schulte becomes Minister of Seniors
    Filomena Tassi becomes Minister of Labour
    Dan Vandal becomes Minister of Northern Affairs

    Trudeau asked Jim Carr to serve as his special representative for the Prairies. Born and raised in Winnipeg, he will ensure that the people of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba have a strong voice in Ottawa.

    Pablo Rodriguez will be assuming the responsibility of Quebec Lieutenant.

    Canadians expect their Parliamentarians to work together on their behalf. Under the leadership of Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez, the following team will work with all parties to make progress on the priorities that matter most to Canadians:

    Kirsty Duncan will serve as Deputy Leader of the Government in the House of Commons
    Mark Holland will serve as Chief Government Whip
    Ginette Petitpas Taylor will serve as Deputy Government Whip
    Kevin Lamoureux will serve as Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

    The Prime Minister also announced changes to the structure and mandate of the Cabinet committees to reflect Canadians’ top priorities. The new list of Cabinet committees is as follows:

    Cabinet Committee on Agenda, Results and Communications
    Cabinet Committee on Operations
    Cabinet Committee on Global Affairs and Public Security
    Cabinet Committee on Reconciliation
    Cabinet Committee on Economy and the Environment
    Cabinet Committee on Health and Social Affairs
    Treasury Board
    Incident Response Group

      Trudeau keeps four Metro Vancouver-area MPs in his new Cabinet

