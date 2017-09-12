Tulip Fever (PG)

  September 12, 2017
    • Petal Power!

    Danger in the floral trade combines with unbridled passion to heat things up in Tulip Fever. Thought to have run into some sleight productions problems like other movies you really can’t observe any on screen troubles in this rather unique and original entry from EOne Entertainment. Go ahead and man up by taking in this pleasurable lark likely holding court at the International Village Theatre or Fifth Avenue Cinemas in Vancouver.

    Don’t miss out on visiting this unique charmer likely here for only a week or so. A for effort goes into this cinematic odyssey which delves deep into the troubled marriage of a wealthy nobleman and what essentially is an arranged (attempted) marriage. On the surface, there is no coercion on this rich man’s part. Classy elegance exudes from the outer charm of Christoph Waltz (SPECTRE) who takes a shine to his new lady love – a young lassie.

    Upbringing is oh so important. Trust Alicia Vikander to get under the skin and into the heart of her new husband who has made his mark in the murky world of the flower trade. Where else but in Amsterdam could such a storied affair take place. Set in The remote past Tulip Fever shows lots of promise. Apart from the heady old-world elegance reminiscent of mid seventeenth century Europe more drama is thrown into the mix as a young buck in the art world takes a fancy to the missis and vice versa. Needless to say, illicit affairs can be both heady and deadly. Choose your passion and poison wisely as a cold chill comes your way.

    Romantics will enjoy Tulip Fever that boils over into a battle of the minds that puts the recent Mayflower Connor McGregor fight to shame. Well, maybe it’s not that jarring but it still does pack a few punches and with its twists and turns and will surely keep you intrigued.

