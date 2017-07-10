Urian to honor Vilma

VILMA Santos won best actress and got nominated in some award-giving bodies for last year’s mainstream Star Cinema film, “Everything About Her,” where her touching transition from cynical business tycoon to a dying mother was quite a sight to behold. But she was snubbed in the 40th Gawad Urian where the best actress nominees (all ten of them) are from indie films.



Here they are: Irma Adlawan (“Oro”), Nora Aunor (“Hinulid”), Ai Ai Delas Alas (“Area”), Angeli Bayani (“Ned’s Project”), Jaclyn Jose (“Ma Rosa”), Hasmine Killip (“Pamilya Ordinaryo”), Elizabeth Oropesa (“Mrs.”), Cherry Pie Picache (“Pauwi Na”), Charo Santos Concio (“Ang Babaeng Humayo”), Precious Laila Ulao (“Women of the Weeping River”).



But Santos should not despair as she will be given the special Natatanging Gawad Urian. This is not a pa-consuelo de bobo as it is something she really deserves, being the only actress in local film history who has won the Urian best actress award for an unrivalled number of eight times, no less. First, she won it three years straight in a row, for “Relasyon” in 1982, “Broken Marriage” in 1983, “Sister Stella L” in 1984, then for “Pahiram ng Isang Umaga” in 1989, “Ipagpatawad Mo” in 1989, “Dolzura Cortez Story” 1993, “Bata, Bata, Pano Ka Ginawa” in 1998 and “Dekada 70” in 2002.

The 40th Urian Awards night will be held on July 20 at ABS-CBN and will be shown on Cinema One.(M. Bautista, Malaya)

