Vancouver Mayor Cuts Ribbon at Community Amenity Space for new MOSAIC Headquarters

(Vancouver BC) Mayor Gregor Robertson participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony at MOSAIC’s new headquarters on September 26th. Located at 5575 Boundary Road, the 23,000 square foot space at Wall Centre-Central Park is owned by the City of Vancouver and designated as a community amenity with MOSAIC as the operator.

Discussions with the City regarding a new home for MOSAIC began in 2005, and the location was confirmed in 2013.

“I’m exceptionally proud to celebrate MOSAIC’s new home in Collingwood, where they can continue to provide essential services and programs to new Canadians in 50 per cent bigger space than before,” says Mayor Gregor Robertson. “This unique new space, owned by the City through community amenity fees, operated by MOSAIC and outfitted by Wall Financial, will be a new cornerstone for immigrant, newcomer and refugee communities close to fantastic amenities, affordable housing, childcare and transit and I extend heartfelt thanks to all the partners who made it possible.”

The Mayor stated that Wall Financial spent more than $11 million to create the space for MOSAIC. He noted that celebrating other’s cultures is “essential to who we are” and that it was an honour for the City to help MOSAIC enable “people who we really, really need to welcome and help support”.

The new facility comes with a large community meeting space which is available to local groups at no charge.

The organization’s new home was built, fully finished and furnished to meet the needs of MOSAIC and its clients by the developer of the complex, Wall Financial. Eyob Naizghi, Executive Director, conveyed his gratitude and appreciation to the City of Vancouver, and to Wall Financial, saying “they have been attentive to our needs and did a first-rate job in preparing the space. We are grateful.”

MOSAIC’s previous headquarters was in the heart of Commercial Drive, which served as the organization’s primary site for 30 years. Despite the re-location, a full complement of MOSAIC services remains available on Commercial Drive at Broadway.

The Grand Opening Celebration featured a showcase of services as well as the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event was followed by a public open house during the afternoon. (Dianna Lee, Mosaic)

****************

MOSAIC is a non-profit charitable organization and the primary settlement and employment services agency in Vancouver assisting newcomers to Canada at 26 client sites across Metro Vancouver. MOSAIC delivers services and engages in community building and advocacy to facilitate meaningful participation of immigrants and refugees in Canadian society. Our client-centred multilingual programs and services cover six major program areas – Employment Programs, English Language Programs, Settlement Programs, Children and Family Programs, Specialized Programs, and Interpretation and Translation Services.

Like this: Like Loading...