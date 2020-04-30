Vancouver sisters delivering grocery packages to seniors, immunocompromised people during pandemic

  • April 30, 2020
  • Feature News
    • One Vancouver resident wanted to pay it forward and do something good for her community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Vinelli Rumbaua and her sisters started a gofundme page to help get grocery care packages to seniors and immunocompromised people.

    “I saw a lot of seniors who were waiting in line, and I just felt like there are probably so many people who don’t have access or can’t even go out, let alone going out when they probably don’t want to,” she tells NEWS 1130.

    “It’s a short-term fix, and it’s not going to solve everyone’s problem. But if it helps families to not have to go out for two to three weeks for food and we can flatten the curve that way, then I hope it does help,” she says.

    So far, Rumbaua says they’ve fundraised almost $2,000 dollars this week and made about 80 deliveries. Even some businesses have donated items, like Aling Mary Filipino Store & Bakery.

    “I really wanted to do something because I can and I feel like it’s everyone’s responsibility to take care of each other,” she explains, adding she’d like to add masks and sanitary supplies in the packages. ( Photos from Sammie Jo Rumbaua’s FB)

    Vancouver resident Carmelita Carreon has expressed her appreciation of staff at St. Paul's Hospitals who are on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight. Carreon thanked the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers with take-out dinner. "You are truly heroes," Carreon said of the frontliners. Carreon has a personal story regarding the novel coronavirus, which she previously shared exclusively through ReyFort Media Group. Her older sister Leonora Castro died of COVID-19 while in confinement at St. Paul's Hospital. Carreon herself contracted the virus, went into home isolation, and thankfully recovered. Her daughter Jolina exhibited some symptoms and was able to overcome the virus at home. "I wish to thank the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers of St Paul's Hospital for your dedication and sacrifices," Carreon said. On April 17, 2020, Carreon and friend Agnes Uguil went to Burnaby Cactus club to order a take-out that was given to the frontliners at St. Paul's Hospital. The take-out dinner was also in appreciation for their services in taking care of everyone infected with COVID-19. On April 7, Carreon's older sister Leonora passed away due to complications from the novel coronavirus. Carreon is a close friend of Christian Cunanan, president of Circulo Pampangueno. Carreon reminded members of the community about the importance of simple steps to combat the novel coronavirus. According to Carreon, people can take care of themselves by washing hands, keeping distances from others, wearing a mask, and staying home.
