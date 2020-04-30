Vancouver sisters delivering grocery packages to seniors, immunocompromised people during pandemic

One Vancouver resident wanted to pay it forward and do something good for her community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vinelli Rumbaua and her sisters started a gofundme page to help get grocery care packages to seniors and immunocompromised people.

“I saw a lot of seniors who were waiting in line, and I just felt like there are probably so many people who don’t have access or can’t even go out, let alone going out when they probably don’t want to,” she tells NEWS 1130.

“It’s a short-term fix, and it’s not going to solve everyone’s problem. But if it helps families to not have to go out for two to three weeks for food and we can flatten the curve that way, then I hope it does help,” she says.

So far, Rumbaua says they’ve fundraised almost $2,000 dollars this week and made about 80 deliveries. Even some businesses have donated items, like Aling Mary Filipino Store & Bakery.

“I really wanted to do something because I can and I feel like it’s everyone’s responsibility to take care of each other,” she explains, adding she’d like to add masks and sanitary supplies in the packages. ( Photos from Sammie Jo Rumbaua’s FB)

