Vancouver Students Join Global Strike for Climate Justice

VANCOUVER, BC — On March 15, students from across Metro Vancouver are walking out of school to demand climate action. They will gather at the Vancouver Art Gallery before a 45-minute march throughout the streets of downtown Vancouver. The proceeding rally will feature announcements about the next actions of the climate strike movement.

They join a movement of teens in over 90 countries worldwide striking from school on March 15 as part of the Fridays for Future #climatestrike movement, including students in over 36 other cities and towns across Canada.

Students will be participating from local municipalities including New Westminster, Burnaby, Richmond, West Vancouver, Surrey, Delta, as well as the Sunshine Coast and Squamish.

The march will feature student-made art.

WHAT: Teen climate strike, rally and march

WHERE: Vancouver Art Gallery Square

WHEN: March 15 2019

1pm – Students arrive

1:30 pm- March to office of Environment and Climate Change Canada starts

2:15 pm- March arrives back at Art Gallery

3:00 pm- Speeches end

WHO: Organizers and participants are high school and university students from across Metro Vancouver and beyond.

“We know we are in a climate crisis.” says 16 year old organizer Rebecca Hamilton. “By striking from school, we are setting an example of urgency in the face of this emergency which we demand our leaders follow.”

For more information, please contact teenage organizer Rebecca Hamilton at 778-321-8526.

