Veteran actor Ernie Zarate dies at 77

  • joelcastro.com
  • September 28, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 40

    • Ernie Zarate was one of the local showbiz industry’s most experienced actors. Some of his most famous appearances are in “Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang” (1974), “Relasyon (1982), “Orapronobis (1989), and “Patayin sa Sindak si Barbara (1995). Now, it was reported that the veteran actor has passed away at the age of 77.

    According to Philippine Entertainment Portal, Ernie Zarate lost his life after suffering from complications of diabetes on Saturday morning, September 16, 2017. His son, sports announcer Noel Zarate, claimed that his father had a kidney failure in 2015. The veteran actor underwent dialysis during that time.

    Despite his age, he had his own Facebook account, where he indicated that he studied at the University of Sto. Tomas and in Saint Louis University in Baguio City.

    In addition, he also listed that he lived in Cainta, Rizal. His account is currently being followed by 968 people as of this writing.

    It could be remembered that Ernie Zarate started acting in the ’70s. By the ’90s, he appeared in several supporting roles in

    The report noted that Ernie’s remains are now in Christ the King Parish located in Greenmeadows, Quezon City. He would be laid to rest on Thursday, September 21, 2017.

    Share

    Previous Story

    ABS-CBN and stars support Bantay Bata 163 Fundraising show by Rocky Gathercole

    Next Story

    The Belinda-Veronica Fiasco ?

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 28 September 2017
      28 mins ago No comment

      The Belinda-Veronica Fiasco ?

      Muhammad Ali came to Manila in mid-September 1975 to defend his world heavyweight title against arch-rival Joe Frazier. He lost his wife Belinda instead. Before boarding the Philippine Airlines flight to the fight site, Ali listed 50 people to compose his team. By the time his full entourage had come, ...

    • 28 September 2017
      2 hours ago No comment

      Veteran actor Ernie Zarate dies at 77

      Ernie Zarate was one of the local showbiz industry’s most experienced actors. Some of his most famous appearances are in “Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang” (1974), “Relasyon“ (1982), “Orapronobis“ (1989), and “Patayin sa Sindak si Barbara“ (1995). Now, it was reported that the veteran actor has passed away at the age of 77. According to Philippine Entertainment ...

    • 28 September 2017
      4 hours ago No comment

      ABS-CBN and stars support Bantay Bata 163 Fundraising show by Rocky Gathercole

      Bantay Bata 163 strengthens fight against online exploitation of children; staunch advocate and international designer Rocky Gathercole’s life story on “Bottomline” and “MMK 25” still available via TFC’s digital platforms this September ABS-CBN and some of its notable stars, showed their support for ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, Inc. (ALKFI) – ...

    • 28 September 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Bianca Umali is ready for the big time

      BIANCA Umali is the cover girl of an online magazine called Fair and she looks exceedingly chic and beautiful, oozing with so much star quality that GMA-7 should really prepare her for future superstardom. She’s currently being seen as Lawiswis in “Mulawin vs. Ravena” that ends this week and ...

    • 28 September 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Sunshine rises

      Sunshine Cruz is also ready to spread her wings. The 40 year-old actress has signed up with ALV Talent Circuit of Arnold Vegafria. She joins eldest daughter Angelina, a budding singer, in Vegafria’s stable. “I just feel and know that I will be in good hands with Arnold. I ...

    %d bloggers like this: