Veteran actor Ernie Zarate dies at 77

Ernie Zarate was one of the local showbiz industry’s most experienced actors. Some of his most famous appearances are in “Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang” (1974), “Relasyon“ (1982), “Orapronobis“ (1989), and “Patayin sa Sindak si Barbara“ (1995). Now, it was reported that the veteran actor has passed away at the age of 77.

According to Philippine Entertainment Portal, Ernie Zarate lost his life after suffering from complications of diabetes on Saturday morning, September 16, 2017. His son, sports announcer Noel Zarate, claimed that his father had a kidney failure in 2015. The veteran actor underwent dialysis during that time.

Despite his age, he had his own Facebook account, where he indicated that he studied at the University of Sto. Tomas and in Saint Louis University in Baguio City.

In addition, he also listed that he lived in Cainta, Rizal. His account is currently being followed by 968 people as of this writing.

It could be remembered that Ernie Zarate started acting in the ’70s. By the ’90s, he appeared in several supporting roles in

The report noted that Ernie’s remains are now in Christ the King Parish located in Greenmeadows, Quezon City. He would be laid to rest on Thursday, September 21, 2017.

