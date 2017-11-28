Vi wants a simple renewal of wedding vows to mark silver anniversary

    • What would be a perfect celebration to mark a happy couple’s 25th anniversary?

    Well, for actress-politician Vilma Santos, it only takes being with her loved ones to make her day.

    “Ako, maski anong klaseng celebration, basta with Ralph (referring to Senator Ralph Recto, of course) and my two sons, wala na akong mahihiling pa,” she said.

    The Rectos are marking their silver wedding anniversary this December 11 and if Senator Ralph would have his way, he would want the two of them to go on a world tour. Ate Vi, however, has a different idea. She wants a wedding vow renewal.

    “Maski sa simpleng paraan lang,” she stated. “Gusto ko kasi, present talaga sina Luis at Ryan. Pati na ang ilang mga mahal ko sa buhay.”

    But what if Senator Ralph insists they go on a world tour?

    “Well, pagbibigyan ko siya,” she replied, “Pero pagbigyan rin niya ako na ikasal kaming muli.”

    The much-awarded actress still recalls the their wedding at the Parish Church of San Sebastian in Batangas twenty-five years ago. It was one for the books.

    “Detalyadong lahat,” she said, “Tulad ng napag-usapan namin ni Senator Ralph.

    “I can’t ask for more,” she continued, referring to Ralph as a husband. E. Ramos, Malaya)

