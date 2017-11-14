Vic, Pauleen welcome ‘bouncing Baby T’

Pauleen Luna has given birth to a “bouncing baby girl,” her husband Vic Sotto announced on Monday.

During the “Juan for All, All for Juan” segment of “Eat Bulaga!,” Vic asked cohost Allan K to greet his wife—not for her coming birthday on Nov. 10, but for their daughter, whom the couple nicknamed “Baby T.”

“Ano’ng meron kay Pauleen? Anak!” quipped Vic, who promised to release photos of the baby in the following days. “Umalis ako ng ospital, tumatalun-talon na!

Vic has four children from previous relationships: Danica and Oyo Boy (with Dina Bonnevie), Vico (with Coney Reyes) and Paulina (with Angela Luz).

Joey de Leon, meanwhile, described the baby as having “thick hair.”

A. Plocarpio, Inq.

