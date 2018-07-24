Vic and Pauleen in Wimbledon finals

    • Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto had the fortunate experience — and fortune — to watch the Wimbledon finals held yesterday, July 15. The most prestigious tennis tournament in the world has some of the most coveted tickets, with prices skyrocketing up to £50,000 (P3.5 million) for the finest seats in Centre Court.

    The couple was in good company when they attended the Men’s Singles finals between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and South Africa’s Kevin Anderson.

    “Kinda panicking… kinda,” wrote the 29-year-old actress in an Instagram post where she shared shots of British stars who were within her line of sight.

    Actors Hugh Grant, Eddie Redmayne and Benedict Cumberbatch were seated together and were all dashing in coats and ties. Redmayne was with wife Hannah Bagshawe while Grant was with new wife Anna Eberstein, whom he wed just two months ago.

    Incidentally, Luna and Sotto just visited the Notting Hill Bookshop in London, made famous by Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts’ 1999 movie “Notting Hill”. Another celebrity sighting for Luna was Tom Hiddleston, who also looked dapper in a grey suit and spectacles.

    Royalty was in the house, particularly Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Luna’s stolen shot of the Duchess shows her beaming in her signature wavy brown locks and a bright yellow dress.

    “Beautiful,” she described Kate Middleton. Local celebrities Carla Abellana gushed at Luna’s luck: “HUWAW,” said Carla Abellana, while Nikki Gil went on fangirl mode as she wrote, “Tom and Eddie” with several crying and heart-eyed emoji.

    “Ngayon talagang inggit na ako (Now I’m really jealous)!!!” Ruby Rodriguez said. Meanwhile, Isabelle Daza had a special request for the Duchess of Cambridge. “Pavideo greeting (Video greeting, please)?” she asked.

    (N. Gunio/ JB, Inq.net)

