For Vice Ganda, there’s pride in having a film fest entry

COMEDIAN Vice Ganda could not be any happier he’s back on the Metro Manila Film Festival scene after failing to have an entry in last year’s season.

He joins forces with Daniel Padilla and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach in “Gandarappido: The Revenger Squad” by director Joyce Bernal.

“Of course na-miss, tsaka na-sad kami last year na ‘di kami kasali. Tapos ‘yung fans na rin ng Vice Ganda Christmas movies, na-sad rin sila na hindi kasama sa Metro Manila Film Festival,” said Vice.

“Pero masaya lang rin kami kasi last year, naipalabas nang mas mahaba ang pelikula namin kaya siyempre mas marami ang nakanood. Pero siyempre, iba kapag film fest entry ka,” he explained. “Parang pride rin namin ‘yun, nung production at ng artista. Kaya ngayon happy ulit kami.”

Despite what happened last year, he assured fans they will continue submitting an entry to the MMFF committee every year.

“Nasa sa kanila naman ‘yun kung papasukin kami or hindi. We wish and we pray na sana tanggapin kami,” he said.

Did they have to change the vibe of their film in order for it to be part of the eight official MMFF entries?

“’Yung vibe ng movie ko, isa lang naman, fun lang naman, feel-good, good vibes. Wala kaming binago. The usual masayang-masaya lang at makulay,” he claimed.

He is well aware there’s a certain level of subjectivity among the MMFF jury, which happens to be different every year.

“Hindi mo alam kasi iba-iba ang taste ng tao. So, maaaring iba ang taste nila last year, iba ang taste nila ngayon. So, ngayon sa taste ng bagong jury pasado ‘yung material namin kaya pumasok kami,” said Vice.

Quite interestingly though, Vice admitted he was really nervous as to who would make this year’s MMFF lineup.

“Noong araw na i-a-announce na, live kami sa ‘It’s Showtime,’ tingin ako nang tingin sa Twitter. Ano ba ‘yan naabala ako, hindi ako ma-brief ng maayos kasi may inaabangan ako sa Twitter. Nakaka-tense, parang announcement ng semi-finals ng Miss Universe ,” he recalled with a laugh.

For what it’s worth, Vice is very glad they made the cut. As to their film’s potential box office standing, he had this to say: “Ako, niloloko ko sila lagi, P1billion. Kasi powerful ang words, malay mo ibigay. Kung hindi, thank you pa rin. May ibibigay pa rin naman kahit paano. Wala namang masama dun, lagi nalang tayong mag-claim ng maganda at positive,” he ended.

“Gandarappido: The Revenger Squad” opens in cinemas on December 25.

by: J.m. Felipe, Malaya

