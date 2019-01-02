Power Play!



Say the word vice and nine out of ten people would think you mean something sleazy and related to sex, drugs or rock and roll. It vices also has other meanings. Here it refers to some sleazy state of politics wherever you look presided over by the number two person in public office – the Vice President. Prepare to be swept away by the power and corruption wielded by o e ultra savvy operator in the eventful Vice. Here EOne Entertainment unleashes some heavyweight actors who bring to life a larger than life character in A rather unwieldy life in America. Mobilize and join the movement at Cineplex Cinemas across B.C.





Power is what it’s all about. At least in politics. This very timely movie offers a glimpse into the power politics reminiscent of the Bush era. Man of the hour in this quest for power is Dick Cheney. Consummate actor Christian Bale (Batman) gives a banner performance as the Wyoming native who rose from obscurity to the highest seats of power in Washington. Consider this life long Republican to be the ultimate insider.





With a crackerjack cast including Amy Adams as the Mrs. and Steve Carell (Get Smart) as the likable yet scheming Donald Rumsfeld Vice is a play by play peek into the machinations of a ruthless ambitious loner who somehow rose for obscurity to the ultimate seat of power. Include the always entertaining Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush and you have a wonderful take on the Presidency and the pretenders to the throne.





Insightful, honest and laced with ironic humour Vice is must see entertainment for political junkies and those into exciting performances. Be sure to stick around for the end credits which further adds fuel to the fire of a nation with some pretty drastic opposing views.





By Alan Samuel

Like this: Like Loading...