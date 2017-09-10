Vicki and Hayden in romantic Paris wedding costs Php 80M?

“You are my rock in my weakest moment. In my ugliest time, I look in your eye and I see my reflection, and you make me feel beautiful,” Dr. Vicki Belo said in her vow.

“When you look at me you see a man I could become. When I look at you, I see only love,” Dr. Hayden Kho muttered in near sob.

After the couple exchanged their stirring, heartfelt vows, there was hardly a dry eye in the American Church in Paris.

Celebrated couple Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho exchanged wedding vows Sunday afternoon before a church-full of their families and friends who flew to this romantic city for the occasion.

People are talking that estimate cost of the wedding sums up to Php80M !

A little past 5:30 p.m., the church door opened to reveal the bride in a resplendent blush wedding gown my Michael Cinco. She was in the arm of her son, Quark Henares.

It’s French lace with silk embroidery in baroque pattern. It has a 3-meter long train with all transparent crystals, beads and sequins. The veil is 5-meter long.

Waiting for her at the altar was her groom who just a minute earlier had to walk back on the aisle to lead by the hand the couple’s daughter Scarlet Snow, who seemed intimidated by the formal assemblage and seemed reluctant to walk.

The guests who gathered gave the bride a warm applause.

“Let deep roots be the foundation of your home,” exhorted Dr. Ravi Zacharias, who officiated the ceremony.

After the rites, the guests were bussed to the Opera House whose grandeur was another surprise that awaited the guests.

(T.S. San Juan, Inq)

