‘Wansapanataym’ nominated in International Emmy Kids Awards

  • October 24, 2017
    • “Wansapanataym,” the country’s longest-running series for children, has been nominated for the best TV movie/mini-series category in the 2017 International Emmy Kids Awards.

    Nominees were announced on Monday by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

    “Wansapanataym” is the only Philippine TV show that has been nominated for this year’s International Emmy Kids Awards. It will be competing against entries from The Netherlands, United Kingdom, and Australia.

    Titled “Candy’s Crush,” the “Wansapanataym” episode that earned its nomination featured Loisa Andalio and Jerome Ponce. It was directed by Andoy Ranay, and aired in June 2016.

    Apart from “Wansapanataym,” ABS-CBN’s primetime newscast “TV Patrol” also bagged a nomination from the 2017 International Emmy Awards for news and current affairs in August.

    Kapamilya actor Zanjoe Marudo, meanwhile, was also nominated at the 2017 International Emmy Awards for the top male acting honor category. This, as a result of his portrayal on “Maalaala Mo Kaya” of a single father who raised his children inside a cave after a storm ravaged their home.

    Winners of the 2017 International Emmy Awards will be announced on November 20 in New York, while winners of the International Emmy® Kids Awards will be announced on April 10, 2018 at Miptv in Cannes, France.

    from: abs-cbn

