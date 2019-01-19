“I want to prove something,” says Pacquiao on eve of Broner fight

  • admin
  • January 19, 2019
  • Boxing
  • Page Views 74

    • LAS VEGAS – It’s often said that life begins at 40.

    For Manny Pacquiao, being 40 years old could be a new beginning.

    On the eve of his January 19 fight with American boxer Adrien Broner, Pacquiao said that he is intent on doing something.

    “I have something to prove that at the age of 40, I could still do my best,” Pacquiao said after the weigh-in at the MGM Grand hotel on Friday (January 18).

    Pacquiao was asked about his thoughts of fighting at the age of 40 against a younger opponent.

    “It’s just a number,” WBA welterweight champion said.

    The boxer-turned-Philippine politician said that he intends to prove that “Manny Pacquiao is still here”.

    Pacquiao, a senator, will be fighting his first bout in the U.S. in two years.

    According to him, he is very satisfied with the training he and his camp did in preparation with his fight against Broner at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

    In July last year, Pacquiao defeated Argentine boxer and world champion Lucas Matthysse, seizing the WBA welterweight title.

    Broner is described as one of the most talented fighters in boxing.

    The fight is being promoted by MP Promotions, Mayweather Promotions, and TGB Promotions, in association with About Billions Promotions.

    Pacquiao hails from Sarangani province. He holds a 60-7-2 record, with 39 Kos.

    Broner has a record of 33-3-1, with 24 Kos. The 29-year-old fighter is a former world title holder.

     

    By Rey Fortaleza (with files from Julian-Ray Fortaleza, Mario ‘Bro Marv’ Hernandez, and Christian Cunanan. Photo: Wendel Alinea)

    Share

    Previous Story

    Overweight Filipino boxer Jhack Tepora fails to make Pacquiao-Broner undercard

    Next Story

    Patriotism is in the Heart

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 20 January 2019
      21 mins ago No comment

      AFTER DEFEATING BRONER, PACQUIAO CHALLENGES MAYWEATHER

      LAS VEGAS – Manny Pacquiao wants Floyd Mayweather. Moments after his decisive victory over American boxer Adrien Broner on Saturday (January 19) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Pacquiao issued a challenge to Mayweather, who was present at the fight. “Tell him (Floyd Mayweather) to come back to the ...

    • 20 January 2019
      2 hours ago No comment

      PayPAL hiring 1,000 workers for its PH operations

      Global payments leader PayPal is set to hire more than 1,000 employees in the next two years for its new global customer operations center in Alabang, Metro Manila. John Nicholls, senior director of PayPal Global Customer Services and country site Lead, said the center will be the largest and ...

    • 20 January 2019
      3 hours ago No comment

      Why Canada garbage still in PH after 5 years while Korean trash is going back

      ‘Canada refused to take responsibility over trash’ The Philippines will just have to wait until Canada agrees to take back heaps of trash illegally shipped to the Asian country nearly 5 years ago, a lawyer and environmental activist said Wednesday. Unlike South Korea, which immediately agreed to take back ...

    • 20 January 2019
      4 hours ago No comment

      Filipino couple drowns while on honeymoon in the Maldives

      A Filipino couple drowned while they were on their honeymoon in the Maldives, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Monday. In a statement, the DFA said local authorities reported that the 29-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband were guests in a resort on Dhiffushi Island and were ...

    • 20 January 2019
      5 hours ago No comment

      Patriotism is in the Heart

      Charles Edward Jefferson once said that, “Patriotism is a thing of the heart. A man is a patriot if his heart beats true to his country.” I cannot count how many times I have been told that I can no longer say I love the Philippines because I already ...

    %d bloggers like this: