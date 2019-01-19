“I want to prove something,” says Pacquiao on eve of Broner fight

LAS VEGAS – It’s often said that life begins at 40.

For Manny Pacquiao, being 40 years old could be a new beginning.

On the eve of his January 19 fight with American boxer Adrien Broner, Pacquiao said that he is intent on doing something.

“I have something to prove that at the age of 40, I could still do my best,” Pacquiao said after the weigh-in at the MGM Grand hotel on Friday (January 18).

Pacquiao was asked about his thoughts of fighting at the age of 40 against a younger opponent.

“It’s just a number,” WBA welterweight champion said.

The boxer-turned-Philippine politician said that he intends to prove that “Manny Pacquiao is still here”.

Pacquiao, a senator, will be fighting his first bout in the U.S. in two years.

According to him, he is very satisfied with the training he and his camp did in preparation with his fight against Broner at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

In July last year, Pacquiao defeated Argentine boxer and world champion Lucas Matthysse, seizing the WBA welterweight title.

Broner is described as one of the most talented fighters in boxing.

The fight is being promoted by MP Promotions, Mayweather Promotions, and TGB Promotions, in association with About Billions Promotions.

Pacquiao hails from Sarangani province. He holds a 60-7-2 record, with 39 Kos.

Broner has a record of 33-3-1, with 24 Kos. The 29-year-old fighter is a former world title holder.

By Rey Fortaleza (with files from Julian-Ray Fortaleza, Mario ‘Bro Marv’ Hernandez, and Christian Cunanan. Photo: Wendel Alinea)

