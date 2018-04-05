Well wishers flock to Duterte’s Davao home to celebrate his birthday

  • joelcastro.com
  • April 5, 2018
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 57

    • DAVAO CITY – As early as 4:00 a.m. on Holy Wednesday, supporters and well wishers flocked to Doña Luisa Phase 1 Subdivision to serenade President Rodrigo Duterte on his 73rd birthday.

    Although they claimed that they were invited to attend the President’s birthday, police and military restricted them from entering Duterte’s house.

    This did not stop them from singing birthday songs and offering prayers and wishes to the country’s top official. They even brought the President a Philippine flag birthday cake, but it was handed over to the authorities guarding his house.

    “We are really expecting na maka-serenade kami. We are not frustrated, but we are still happy because we are law-abiding people. ‘Yon ang policy, yun ang sundin,” said Bishop Claro Loquias, Jr., national chairman of the Baptist Bishop of the Philippines.

    Aside from Davaoeños, supporters from other areas as far as Butuan City and Japan journeyed to Davao to greet the President.

    Support groups such as the Sincere Warriors of Rodrigo Duterte (SWORD) and Muslim-Christian Solidarity also flocked to parts of Jade Street in Doña Luisa Phase 1 Subdivision.

    “Pagbati sa ating Pangulo, Presidente Rodrigo Roa Duterte. Nandidito kaming lahat ngayon at talagang masaya na
    nagkasama-sama dito sa Davao. Kami galing pa ng Quezon City para makiisa dito sa kaarawan ng ating pangulo. Happy Birthday, President Rodrigo Duterte,” said Congressman Chuck Mathay, who came to Davao all the way from Quezon City.

    Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go earlier said Duterte will not be throwing a lavish party on the celebration of his 73rd birthday.

    He added that Duterte will just be in his home in Davao City with his family.

    “Prayers from his well-wishers during his birthday would surely make him very happy,” he said.

    (H. Tocmo, abs-cbn)

    Share

    Previous Story

    7 Days in Entebbe

    Next Story

    ABS-CBN set to operate P600-million modern studios in Bulacan

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 05 April 2018
      2 hours ago No comment

      ABS-CBN set to operate P600-million modern studios in Bulacan

      ABS-CBN Corp. said two Hollywood-style studios in Bulacan province are expected to be operational in May this year. “The two sound stages will be operational by May. If you go to Bulacan, you will see the big structures already and it will be operational by May,” ABS-CBN chief financial ...

    • 05 April 2018
      4 hours ago No comment

      Well wishers flock to Duterte’s Davao home to celebrate his birthday

      DAVAO CITY – As early as 4:00 a.m. on Holy Wednesday, supporters and well wishers flocked to Doña Luisa Phase 1 Subdivision to serenade President Rodrigo Duterte on his 73rd birthday. Although they claimed that they were invited to attend the President’s birthday, police and military restricted them from ...

    • 05 April 2018
      6 hours ago No comment

      7 Days in Entebbe

      Shell-Shocked! History in the making. Seeing a country take on terrorists is the driving force behind 7 Days in Entebbe. Or Depending on which side of the issue you fall on call them freedom fighters. Either way Universal pictures and Participant Media come out in top for retelling a ...

    • 05 April 2018
      8 hours ago No comment

      Thousands more MRI exams to benefit British Columbians

      SURREY – To give people faster access to the diagnoses and care they need, Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, has announced that 37,000 more magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exams will be done throughout the province by the end of March 2019, compared to the previous year. Under the B.C. ...

    • 04 April 2018
      1 day ago No comment

      Robinsons expects approval of P18-billion takeover of Rustan’s stores

      Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc., the retail arm of the Gokongwei family, said it expects the government to approve the P18-billion acquisition of Rustan Supercenters Inc. from Hong Kong-based retailer Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited over the next four to six months. Rustans Supercenters, a company established by the Tantoco ...

    %d bloggers like this: