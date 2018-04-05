Well wishers flock to Duterte’s Davao home to celebrate his birthday

DAVAO CITY – As early as 4:00 a.m. on Holy Wednesday, supporters and well wishers flocked to Doña Luisa Phase 1 Subdivision to serenade President Rodrigo Duterte on his 73rd birthday.

Although they claimed that they were invited to attend the President’s birthday, police and military restricted them from entering Duterte’s house.

This did not stop them from singing birthday songs and offering prayers and wishes to the country’s top official. They even brought the President a Philippine flag birthday cake, but it was handed over to the authorities guarding his house.

“We are really expecting na maka-serenade kami. We are not frustrated, but we are still happy because we are law-abiding people. ‘Yon ang policy, yun ang sundin,” said Bishop Claro Loquias, Jr., national chairman of the Baptist Bishop of the Philippines.

Aside from Davaoeños, supporters from other areas as far as Butuan City and Japan journeyed to Davao to greet the President.

Support groups such as the Sincere Warriors of Rodrigo Duterte (SWORD) and Muslim-Christian Solidarity also flocked to parts of Jade Street in Doña Luisa Phase 1 Subdivision.

“Pagbati sa ating Pangulo, Presidente Rodrigo Roa Duterte. Nandidito kaming lahat ngayon at talagang masaya na

nagkasama-sama dito sa Davao. Kami galing pa ng Quezon City para makiisa dito sa kaarawan ng ating pangulo. Happy Birthday, President Rodrigo Duterte,” said Congressman Chuck Mathay, who came to Davao all the way from Quezon City.

Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go earlier said Duterte will not be throwing a lavish party on the celebration of his 73rd birthday.

He added that Duterte will just be in his home in Davao City with his family.

“Prayers from his well-wishers during his birthday would surely make him very happy,” he said.

(H. Tocmo, abs-cbn)

Like this: Like Loading...