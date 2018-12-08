Widows (PG)

Rough Justice!

Historically Chicago has been known as the Windy City. Perhaps a better name for this fabled metropolitan in modern times could be murder capital of The United States or North America for that matter. Explore the underbelly of high level corruption in Widows, a smart and timely new thriller from 20th Century Fox now showing at Cineplex Theatres around B.C.

Politics makes strange bedfellows. Our tale follows the tumultuous reign of a gang of criminals who seem to have the authorities at bay. Headed by Liam Neeson (Taken) the gang who defiantly could shoot straight seem to have the world on a string. Success can go to one’s head and one job too many sees the four lads (no, not from Liverpool] wind up in body bags.

Funerals are painful. Leaving four wives behind and a sea of unpaid debts mounting it doesn’t take long for one of the widows to seek a career move. Easy money seemed to be the order of the day for the dear departed so team leader Veronica decides its wise to follow in their footsteps. Who knew a gutsy Viola Davis could organize and execute such a novel pursuit.

Full of some awesome total surprises and blessed with a superb cast director and co-writer Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave: succeeds in Giving us well developed and rather believable characters. Top talent like Colin Farrell and Robert Duvall bolster the grittiness of this story that forges a direct connection between crime and politics. Money and guns seem to be the order of the day in this 2 hr and 9 min affair. Call it a sad reflection of our modern world.

By Alan Samuel

Like this: Like Loading...