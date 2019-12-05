We win as one: Philippines dominates SEA Games

The Philippines has surpassed 50 gold medals, breaking 100 in total medal count in the Southeast Asian Games being hosted by the country.

The Philippines continued their dominance at the top of the medal table as they added nine medals through Day 3 in various martial arts and gymnastics.

At the morning saw Crisamuel Delfin and Mary Aldeguer taking a pair of golds for The Philippines in the arnis martial arts category.

The wushu competitors for the Philippines also managed a strong haul, taking 5 gold medals in Manila’s World Trade Center. Arnel Mandal, Clemente Tabugara Jr.,Divine Wally, Jessie Aligaga, and Francisco Solis were the members of the wushu team to medal on the third day of the Games.

In the gymnastics competitions, Carlos Yulo’s dominance continued, winning 3 more medals, including another gold medal he’s added to his haul. While, there was a strong contingent of Filipino competitors in other gymnastic activities, Yulo was the only one who was able to reach the podium during day 3.

The morning of Day 4 features the beginning of the boxing competitions.

Additionally, the obstacle course events began which The Philippines controlled, taking four more gold medals in the first time event. Taking place in Alabang. Rochelle Suarez and Kevin Jeffrey Pascua won the singles competitions while the team of Kyle Antolin, Kaizen dela Serna, Monolito Divina and Deanna Moncada won the mixed team race.

This afternoon, the Azkals will take to the football pitch once again as they seek another win, this time against Timor-Leste, the country with the smallest delegation in this 30th edition of the SEA Games.

The Philippines’ ice hockey team will also be playing their next preliminary game tonight, at the SM Mall of Asia against Indonesia.

Day 5 will see more track events, as Zion Corrales-Nelson takes on the 200m qualifiers in the morning. Nelson has previously put up times that point towards her possibly becoming the fastest woman in Asia.

Born in Vancouver, Nelson will be one to watch as she potentially makes history tomorrow afternoon. The track events will all be taking place in the world class facilities built in New Clark City for these games. The facilities are so impressive that numerous European track teams are eyeing New Clark City as a training ground for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The SEA Games runs from November 30 to December 11.

The venues are Metro Manila, Subic, Clark, Batangas, La Union, Laguna, and Cavite.

by Julian Fortaleza

