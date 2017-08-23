Wind River (PG)

    • Chill Out!

    Some groups in society get raw deals. British Columbians especially know the plight  of missing Aboriginal women. Clearly this blight on society has gone under the radar.  Now with the VVS Films release of Wind River perhaps this issue may come to the fore. Inspired by true events this drama is both gripping and thrilling. Best of all it features top notch performances. Check it all out at the Fifth Avenue Cinemas.

    Crisp dialogue and an honest atmosphere are revealed by director Tom Sheridan. Proving that the Oscar nominated Hell or High Water was no fluke the determined director turns his sights to a remote Indian reserve. Bad things can happen to good people. Snowy Wyoming  is the setting for this murky thriller. Now used to the snow Jeremy Renner gets top billing as a Local trafficker for the wildlife department who by chance encounters a dreadful crime.

    Bad news travels fast and when the local authorities headed by veteran acting ace Graham Greene admit they are in over their heads a friendly FBI agent is sent to help out. Out of her element Elizabeth Olsen plays the travel weary federal investigator who learns the hard way that life out in the wilderness is not all it’s cracked up to be.

    How this particular crime unfolds and the efforts to get at the truth are mind blowing. No punches are pulled and there’s no telling the good guys from the bad as the stakes are raised sky high in this fight for vengeance and redemption.

    Here’s one suspense laden thriller that is original, gripping and will keep you guessing and on the edge of your seats throughout.

    By Alan Samuel

      Chill Out! Some groups in society get raw deals. British Columbians especially know the plight  of missing Aboriginal women. Clearly this blight on society has gone under the radar.  Now with the VVS Films release of Wind River perhaps this issue may come to the fore. Inspired by true ...

