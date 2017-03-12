Window Horses (G) ****

Poetic Justice!

Canada is known far and wide for a lot of good things. Apart from our breathtaking natural beauty and welcoming attitude to others our citizens are known for b one tolerant and accepting of others. Among our most precious assets is the National Film Board of Canada. Often heard on Oscar night a string of strong films helps broaden our nation’s appeal to a global audience. Count Window Horses to continue this tradition with its creative flair and an underlying degree of humanity. Feel the warmth of this crowd-pleaser at The International Village Theatre on March 10.

Timely in the extreme on the heels of the international refugee crisis comes this wonderful take that touches our souls on so many levels. Inspirational directing from writer Ann Marie Fleming shows the plight of a young Chinese girl living in North Vancouver with her grandparents. Deep down inside our Miss Ming dreams of Paris and becoming a poet. Against all odds she wins the right to appear at a poetry conference in Iran of all places. At first her grandparents are bemused and shocked but ultimately cave in to their charges desires.

Left with no parents for guidance the determined lass heads off to Shiraz, Iran’s fifth largest city. Once inside this once thought of as a hostile region Window Horses opens our eyes to see how plain people,talking and interacting with one another can in fact bridge political gaps.

Elements of Iranian and Chinese history are gently interwoven into this special story of a little girl lost trying to find her identity. All in all the film works flawlessly with gentle humour and an open approach that plays no favourites, takes no sides and just comments on how people can like and approve of one another despite political leaders who may want to keep their electorate down.

Wonderful creative animation with vivid colours and a calming attitude makes Window Horses a delight for all ages to experience. It’s whimsical, it’s charming and having the voices of Ellen Page and Nancy Kwan makes the story all the more special.

