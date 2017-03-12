Window Horses (G) ****

  • joelcastro.com
  • March 12, 2017
  • Front Page Headlines
  • Page Views 44

    • Poetic Justice!

    Canada is known far and wide for a lot of good things. Apart from our breathtaking natural beauty and welcoming attitude to others our citizens are known for b one tolerant  and accepting of others. Among our most precious assets is the National Film Board of Canada. Often heard on Oscar night a string of strong films helps broaden our nation’s appeal to a global audience. Count Window Horses to continue this tradition with its creative flair and  an underlying degree of humanity. Feel the warmth of this crowd-pleaser at The International Village Theatre on March 10.

    Timely in the extreme on the heels of the international refugee crisis comes this wonderful take that touches our souls on so many levels.  Inspirational directing from writer Ann Marie Fleming shows the plight of a young Chinese girl living in North Vancouver with her grandparents. Deep down inside our Miss Ming dreams of Paris and becoming a poet. Against all odds she wins the right to appear at a poetry conference in Iran of all places. At first her grandparents are bemused and shocked but ultimately cave in to their charges desires.

    Left with no parents for guidance the determined lass heads off to Shiraz, Iran’s fifth largest city. Once inside this once thought of as a hostile region Window Horses opens our eyes to see how plain people,talking and interacting with one another can in fact bridge political gaps.

    Elements of Iranian and Chinese history are gently interwoven into this special story of a little girl lost trying to find her identity. All in all the film works flawlessly with gentle humour and an open approach that plays no favourites, takes no sides and just comments on how people can like and approve of one another despite political leaders who may want to keep their electorate down.

    Wonderful creative animation with vivid colours and a calming attitude makes Window Horses a delight for all ages to experience. It’s whimsical, it’s charming and having the voices of Ellen Page and Nancy Kwan makes the story all the more special.

    Share

    Previous Story

    Next Story

    Bernal renews her exclusive contract with GMA Network

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 12 March 2017
      9 hours ago No comment

      Canada to speed up work permit processing for skilled foreign workers

      Canada is going to make it easier for companies to hire highly skilled foreign workers. The Canadian government will fast-track the processing of work-permit applications through a new initiative. This will be done through a new federal initiative called “Global Talent Stream”, according to a report by Xinhua news ...

    • 12 March 2017
      11 hours ago No comment

      Bernal renews her exclusive contract with GMA Network

      Multi-talented actress Kris Bernal remains a loyal Kapuso as she renewed last March 7 her exclusive contract with GMA Network, Inc. Kris, one of the Network’s top leading ladies, was discovered in the fourth season of the reality-based artista search Starstruck. After almost ten years of being a Kapuso, ...

    • 12 March 2017
      14 hours ago No comment

      Window Horses (G) ****

      Poetic Justice! Canada is known far and wide for a lot of good things. Apart from our breathtaking natural beauty and welcoming attitude to others our citizens are known for b one tolerant  and accepting of others. Among our most precious assets is the National Film Board of Canada. ...

    • 12 March 2017
      17 hours ago No comment

       Brute Force! Oppression is bad wherever it occurs. Bad Bear Russia lays siege to a region of innocents in Bitter Harvest. Here for a change we get a glimpse into a tragedy long forgotten by too many. Based on true events this high stakes drama from D Films wills ...

    • 11 March 2017
      1 day ago No comment

      Luck smiles on Maymay

      Teen housemate Maymay Entrata emerged as the “Lucky Big Winner” of “Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7” and made PBB history as the first big winner in the longest season of the hit ABS-CBN reality show, beating co-housemates from celebrity, teen, and adult editions. The “Ms. Wacky-Go-Lucky of CDO” ...

    %d bloggers like this: