Winwyn Marquez wins Reina Hispanoamericana 2017

  • November 13, 2017
    • Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez marks another milestone in pageant history as she bagged Philippines’ first-ever Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 crown.

    The Kapuso actress is the first Filipina and Asian delegate to compete in the said annual pageant that celebrates Hispanic heritage, language and culture.

    Winwyn Marquez edged out 26 other beauties to take home the country’s first ever Reina Hispanoamericana crown on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) in Sta. Cruz, Bolivia

    Winwyn, who is the first Philippine representative to compete in Reina Hispanoamericana, also had a sterling performance throughout the pageant as she won the Ipanema Girl special award.

    She also had a top 3 finish in the Traditional Costume category, finished first runner-up in the Miss Personality category and was also a finalist in the Best Smile and Miss Silhouette categories.

    But it was their eloquent replies in the much awaited Question and Answer portions that most likely clinched the crown for Winwyn.

    Winwyn aced the question of how she would promote the Hispanic-American culture with the great difficulty or barrier of language.

    “Language can be learned but the will and determination to contribute to the organization cannot. It has to come from the heart. It has to be natural. I believe that kindness is a universal language that if you treat people with tolerance, patience and love, you will understand each other.” “The Hispanic culture is not about language only. It’s about love for God, love for country, love for history and culture and love for family. As a Filipina with a unique heritage, I have instilled that. I am ready to promote the Hispanic culture not just in Asia but in the whole world. It is time to celebrate the Hispanic culture. It is meant to be celebrated,” went her reply

    After winning the coveted crown, Winwyn shared her message as Reina Hispanoamericana on the pageant’s official Facebook page last Sunday.

    “Hola, hello everyone! I’m your new Reina Hispanoamericana, I am very happy and I promise, I will make the Hispanic culture alive. She ended with “I love you Filipinas. Mabuhay! Te amo, Bolivia. Gracias!”

    Winwyn started her career in GMA. She hosted Candies, a lifestyle program which was aired on QTV Channel 11.

    GMA/ Interaksyon

    13 November 2017
      Pinoy Martial Arts on the Rise

      When we speak of martial arts and other methods of close combat, what immediately comes to mind are familiar Eastern disciplines like judo, karate, jiujitsu and taekwondo. Here in the Philippines, the martial arts discipline of arnis is popular and is taught in schools. But there are two lesser ...

    13 November 2017
    13 November 2017
      What Alma Moreno thinks of daughter Winwyn's pageant victory

      Actress Alma Moreno is ecstatic upon learning that her daughter, Winwyn Marquez, won Reina Hispanoamericana 2017.    In an interview on Monday, Moreno said Marquez worked extra hard to become a beauty queen.   "Noong dalawa na lang sila sa stage, doon na ako umiiyak, kasi malakas ang pakiramdam ...

    11 November 2017
      The Killing of a Sacred Deer (PG )

      Demon Seed! Hot off the smoke emitted from the well-received The Lobster European director Yorgos Lanthimus continues to dazzle and impress with The Killing of A Sacred Lamb.  Suffice to say that the chill is back this fall thanks to this eye-opener if not stomach-turner by way of Elevation ...

