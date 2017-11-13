Winwyn Marquez wins Reina Hispanoamericana 2017

Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez marks another milestone in pageant history as she bagged Philippines’ first-ever Reina Hispanoamericana 2017 crown.

The Kapuso actress is the first Filipina and Asian delegate to compete in the said annual pageant that celebrates Hispanic heritage, language and culture.

Winwyn Marquez edged out 26 other beauties to take home the country’s first ever Reina Hispanoamericana crown on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) in Sta. Cruz, Bolivia

Winwyn, who is the first Philippine representative to compete in Reina Hispanoamericana, also had a sterling performance throughout the pageant as she won the Ipanema Girl special award.

She also had a top 3 finish in the Traditional Costume category, finished first runner-up in the Miss Personality category and was also a finalist in the Best Smile and Miss Silhouette categories.

But it was their eloquent replies in the much awaited Question and Answer portions that most likely clinched the crown for Winwyn.

Winwyn aced the question of how she would promote the Hispanic-American culture with the great difficulty or barrier of language.

“Language can be learned but the will and determination to contribute to the organization cannot. It has to come from the heart. It has to be natural. I believe that kindness is a universal language that if you treat people with tolerance, patience and love, you will understand each other.” “The Hispanic culture is not about language only. It’s about love for God, love for country, love for history and culture and love for family. As a Filipina with a unique heritage, I have instilled that. I am ready to promote the Hispanic culture not just in Asia but in the whole world. It is time to celebrate the Hispanic culture. It is meant to be celebrated,” went her reply

After winning the coveted crown, Winwyn shared her message as Reina Hispanoamericana on the pageant’s official Facebook page last Sunday.

“Hola, hello everyone! I’m your new Reina Hispanoamericana, I am very happy and I promise, I will make the Hispanic culture alive. She ended with “I love you Filipinas. Mabuhay! Te amo, Bolivia. Gracias!”

Winwyn started her career in GMA. She hosted Candies, a lifestyle program which was aired on QTV Channel 11.

GMA/ Interaksyon

