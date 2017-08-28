Woman tells Filipino couple on SkyTrain: “Go back to the f—ing Philippines!”

  • joelcastro.com
  • August 28, 2017
  • Feature News
  • Page Views 77

    •  

    A 75-year-old New Westminster, B.C. woman, will get a “discussion and warning” from transit police after she was captured on video yelling racist comments at an elderly couple on the SkyTrain.

    The incident happened on the Millenium Line on August 21 at about 2 p.m. between the Sperling/Burnaby Lake and Brentwood Town Centre stations, according to transit police.

    The yellow emergency strip in the train was pressed, alerting a SkyTrain attendant at Brentwood Town Centre Station of a problem on the incoming train.

    Two transit police officers boarded the train and were told a woman had been swearing at an elderly couple on the train.

    The woman had gotten off at the Holdom Station, witnesses said.

    The couple told officers they were fine and didn’t want any police involvement.

    Videos of the incident, which show a woman yelling “Go back to the f—ing Philippines!” were posted on social media.

    “I was born and raised right here,” the woman shouted on the video.

    After reviewing the video, transit police determined the aggressor was a 75-year-old New Westminster woman, known to them for “anger related issues in the past.”

    While transit police said nothing in their records indicates the woman presents a risk to public safety, they said they will be interviewing her and issuing a warning.

    “We are committed to ensuring our passengers enjoy a safe and comfortable ride when on the transit system,” states a Transit Police press release. “There is no place for offensive language, of any kind, on our buses, trains, SeaBuses or in our stations.”

    The woman who hurled racist abuse was confronted by other travellers who told her to get off at the next stop.

    The clip, recorded by bystander Ashley Klassen, shows the white woman telling two people to “go back to the f****** Philippines”.

    One of the victims, who was travelling on the SkyTrain in Canada, then said “no, don’t say that” as another bystander yelled at the woman to “get the f*** off the train”.

    Others said “you’re a racist” and “people care that you are here so get off”.

    The woman then turned round and started arguing with the bystander and tried to justify her racist abuse by saying the pair were “talking too loudly”.

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Gymnasts fuel PH campaign

    Next Story

    Province eliminates tolls on Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 28 August 2017
      6 hours ago No comment

      Province eliminates tolls on Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges

      Drivers in the Lower Mainland of B.C. soon will be paying less to get around as the provincial government is eliminating tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges in time for the Labour Day weekend. The announcement was made by B.C. NDP Premier John Horgan on August ...

    • 28 August 2017
      8 hours ago No comment

      Woman tells Filipino couple on SkyTrain: “Go back to the f—ing Philippines!”

        A 75-year-old New Westminster, B.C. woman, will get a “discussion and warning” from transit police after she was captured on video yelling racist comments at an elderly couple on the SkyTrain. The incident happened on the Millenium Line on August 21 at about 2 p.m. between the Sperling/Burnaby ...

    • 28 August 2017
      10 hours ago No comment

      Gymnasts fuel PH campaign

      KUALA LUMPUR. – Two gymnasts, a wushu artist and a fencer delivered gold gold medals on Tuesday, fuelling the Philippine campaign midway through the 29th Southeast Asian Games here. Veteran Reyland Capellan and rising star Kaitlin de Guzman reigned supreme in their respective events in the gymnastics competition at ...

    • 28 August 2017
      11 hours ago No comment

      Battle looms over Pacquiao-Horn 2 hosting rights

      A tug-of-war for the right to stage Manny Pacquiao’s rematch with Jeff Horn looms between Manila and Brisbane, Australia, as the two cities have expressed keenness in hosting the bout. Days after Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk confirmed that the city will again be the venue for the fight. Philippine Tourism ...

    • 28 August 2017
      12 hours ago No comment

      Sarah’s new wish

      Sarah Lahbati has not confirmed it yet, but she thinks she may be pregnant. This means her son with Richard Gutierrez, Zion, 4, might finally get his wish to be a big brother. As is common knowledge, Richard and Sarah were recently engaged. The proposal happened in Switzerland, which ...

    %d bloggers like this: