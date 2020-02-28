Women’s Global Strike 2020 – If women stop, the world stops

    • On International Working Women’s Day (IWWD), March 8, 2020, we are calling on all working class women to join the Global Women’s Strike. On this day, we are going to:

    1) Withdraw from or slow down our formal (paid or compensated) work and care (domestic or reproductive) work where we reasonably can
    2) Unite with other working class women in this strike by organizing a collective action (such as withdrawing from work at an agreed time together)
    3) Attending the Global Women’s Strike action at the Vancouver Art Gallery on March 8 at 2pm

    Who are we?
    We are a group of organizations representing women in various sectors, issues, and countries around the world—including Filipino women’s, student, and migrant worker groups; Iranian human rights and LGBTQ+ groups; local revolutionary student groups; Palestinian liberation organizers; local working class trans women; and more. We are united under the basis of building a working class women’s movement against imperialism, capitalism, colonialism, and other forms of exploitation. We have taken this call for a strike initiated by the Asia Pacific Forum on Women, Law, and Development (APWLD).

    Why are we striking?
    We want to take back IWD for working class women! Working class, poor, and colonized women continue to be exploited by capitalism. Poor and abusive working conditions, low and stagnant wages, gender violence, and the criminalization of organized dissent are some of the conditions that women around the world endure. As the world’s resources and people are increasingly divided and owned by the wealthy under imperialism, the situation for women continues to worsen. This means that women’s struggle for liberation must also intensify, and that’s why we strike. If women stop, the world stops!

    What are we doing?
    On March 8, 2020, we invite all those who identify as women, the organizations and communities they are involved with, and all allies in solidarity to join us for an IWWD rally at the Vancouver Art Gallery, 2pm. The list of speakers and performers will be announced. We encourage women to bring their families and friends to encourage more discussion about IWWD, learn more about women’s liberation movements around the world, and show a united and broad movement in support of the strike.

    For more information, please contact info.gabrielabc@gmail.com or visit our Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/2213476812286710/

