Wonder Woman (PG) ***

High Steppin’. !

High stepping kicks and blows to the gut are all done in good taste in Wonder Woman. Thanks to a fresh face, someone at Warner Brothers got it right as this DC Comics special rocks from start to finish . You can join all the festive action at Cineplex arenas caught up in the craze

Goddesses come in all shapes and sizes. Few beauties could compete with the rocking debut of Gal Gadot who seems headed into the stratosphere thanks to her dynamic performance as a woman who will not take no for an answer. Our Diana lives like a monk in a colony of Amazon warriors who are not enamoured with the present situation. Things can change and change can be good.

Let out of her shell for the alleged good of Mankind Diana and an equally out to lunch spy played by Chris Pine go on a dangerous mission: target the Nazis. Armed with a well thought out plan Wonder Woman has an impressive cast, state of the art effects and a playfulness that rocks with authenticity. Go see the making of a star!

