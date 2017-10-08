Xander Ford shocks, delights netizens

Count Marlou Arizala as one of those who does not believe in the old adage “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me.”

He started out as the oldest member of Hasht5, a dance group of five teenagers. The Hasht-5 member who first got noticed after viral lipsync “papogi” videos, and got his biggest break when he was asked to guests in “Gandang Gabi Vice,” got sick and tired of being called ugly when he was younger.

So he decided to undergo plastic surgery and morph into the handsome Xander Ford with the clear skin, aquiline nose and fuller cheeks.

The transformation was so amazing, Marlou and Xander Ford became the number two trending topic worldwide.

Netizens are having a field day describing his transformation from that of a pinipig to a classy magnum ice cream. Up high in the list of most well-loved comments is how “words could affect a person either physically or mentally.”

Netizens who support Marlou say it’s just right for him to change his looks if it makes him happy. Another says that Marlou’s experience proves that poverty can make one look ugly.

Now that Marlou is dead, and Xander Ford has taken over, the man of the hour, his parents and growing number of fans agree a brighter future awaits him.

During a recent appearance in “Rated K,” the camera showed how Xander Ford’s fans, waving banners with his name printed on them as they chanted his name over and over.

His parents, Aniceto and Merly, who were present at the studio, shed tears of joy. They went on stage to hug him and show their happiness over his new look.

Xander Ford told the audience he can now finally work seriously as an actor to help his parents. He now talks and moves with more confidence, and his stylist can come up with various types of clothes Xander can wear with ease and composure.

Xander has also become a photographer’s delight as he changes his poses every now and then to look more interesting before the camera.

The “Rated K” episode featuring the transformation of internet sensation Marlou Arizala into Xander Ford proved to be a big winner not just on social media but also on TV.

On Sunday, the episode became a trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines and all over the world. It also defeated its rival program on GMA-7 in the ratings game on television.

According to data from Kantar Media, “Rated K” scored a national TV rating of 26.4% versus “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho,” which had a rating of 18.2%.

For weeks, Ford teased fans with his new look but it was only on Sunday that he revealed his new look.

Aside from having his nose and chin altered, Ford also had his teeth, eyebrows and lips fixed.

“Natupad na po ‘yung pangarap ko,” he said.

Meanwhile, aside from “Rated K,” other ABS-CBN shows ruled the weekend programming.

Star Image Artist is managing Xander Ford.

M. Ranoa-Bismark, PS

